T.Q. Jackson, a four-star wide receiver in Arkansas' touted 2019 signing class, is transferring to SMU, he announced Wednesday via Twitter.

The decision comes about four months after he originally entered the NCAA's transfer portal, citing mental health reasons as the primary factor.

Located about 2.5 hours west of Jackson's hometown of Jefferson, Texas, SMU is a member of the American Athletic Conference. That is the same conference as East Carolina, which landed former Arkansas running back Chase Hayden earlier in the week.

With the Razorbacks, Jackson appeared in three of the first five games last season. Known for his speed, he was targeted with a few deep balls as a true freshman, but finished with just one catch for two yards on a pop pass against Texas A&M before being shut down as a redshirt.

Meanwhile, fellow 2019 signees Treylon Burks and Trey Knox became starters and were among the best freshman wide receivers in the SEC. They combined for 57 receptions, 860 yards and three touchdowns, with Burks also being utilized in other ways.

The fourth four-star wide receiver Arkansas signed in the class was Shamar Nash, who redshirted like Jackson, but never appeared in a game. Jackson played 12 total snaps in his three games, according to Pro Football Focus.

As a recruit, the 6-foot-4, 197-pound receiver turned down offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech and several Group of Five schools to play for the Razorbacks.

The departures of Jackson, Jordan Jones and Deon Stewart leaves Arkansas with only nine scholarship wide receivers for the upcoming season. For a breakdown of the current 2020 scholarship distribution, click here.

Jones and Stewart have not announced their plans, but Jackson is one of seven transfers since the start of last season who have revealed their destinations for the upcoming year. Click here for those players, as well as a look at how other recent transfers have fared at their new schools.