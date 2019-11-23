New Interim Head Coach Barry Lunney Jr. and the 2-8 Arkansas Razorbacks are headed south to take on the top ranked Bayou Bengals in Baton Rouge. The Hogs are hoping find some glimmer of progress in their season while the undefeated LSU Tigers are looking to solidify the top playoff spot.

Here is everything you need to know with the matchup with LSU.

Important Times

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m.

TV/Radio

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN / ESPN3

On the Call: Dave Pasch (Play-By-Play), Greg McElroy (Analyst), Tom Luginbill (Reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Network

On the Call: Chuck Barrett (Play-By-Play), Quinn Grovey (Analyst), Geno Bell (Reporter)

Weather

Kickoff (6:00 p.m.): Night with clear skies, 58 degrees (feels like 58), 5% chance of rain, Wind NW 6 Mph.

Post Game (10:00 p.m.): 52 degrees (feels like 50), 5% chance of rain, Winds NW 5 Mph

LSU Players to Know

QB Joe Burrow: A Heisman forerunner, Burrow leads the SEC in passing and is second in the nation in that aspect. He’s thrown for a whopping 3,687 yards and 38 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He has an excellent QB rating of 202.7. Burrow also is third on the team in rushing posting 215 yards and four touchdowns on 75 rushing attempts.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: A stud out of the backfield and has been called ‘strong as an ox’. This shifty back is fourth in the SEC for rushing behind our very own Rakeem Boyd. Edwards-Helaire has racked up 958 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has 32 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown.

WR Jamar Chase: A 2019 Biletnikoff award watch list candidate, Chase leads the SEC in receiving yards and is third in the nation in receiving yards. He also leads the SEC in total yards from scrimmage. He’s posted 57 receptions for 1,116 yards and 13 touchdowns. Chase averages 19.6 yards per catch.

WR Justin Jefferson: A very talented wide receiver but under Chases’ shadow, has posted 1,010 yards receiving this year and 11 touchdowns. He averages 14.2 yards per catch and is also on the Biletnikoff award watch list.

LB Jacob Phillips: Phillips leads the Tigers on defense with 82 total tackles. He’s also posted one sack, a forced fumble, and one pass deflection.

CB Derek Stingley Jr: A 5 star prospect out of high school last year, Stingley has lived up to his rating with a team high four interceptions on the year as a freshman. That total is good for second in the SEC for interceptions. He’s also posted 20 solo tackles, 10 pass deflections, and leads the SEC in passes defended.

Vegas

LSU -44 (-110) O/U 69.5

Staff Predictions

Andrew Hutchinson: 48-17 LSU

Nikki Chavanelle: 55-10 LSU

Landon Braden: 56-17 LSU