Here is everything you need to know about the matchup with the Spartans:

The Hogs are looking to build off a good Colorado State win to move to 3-1 this weekend, taking on San Jose State in prime time, before entering what will be a tough SEC stretch.

Important Times

Gates open: 4:30 p.m. CT

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV/Radio

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN App

On The Call: Dave Neal (play-by-play), DJ Shockley (Analyst), Dawn Davenport (Reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On The Call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst), Geno Bell (reporter)

Sirius/XM channel: 133/190

Weather

Kickoff (6:30 p.m.): 80 degrees (feels like 84), partly cloudy, 5% chance of rain, winds 11 mph S

Postgame (10:30 p.m.): 72 degrees (feels like 74), partly cloudy, 5% chance of rain, winds 8 mph S

San Jose State Players to know

QB Josh Love: Starting quarterback in a two-quarterback system offense. The senior leads the team in passing with 415 yards, 3 touchdowns and a completion rating of 60.7%.

QB Nick Nash: Second QB of the two quarterback system. Nash, a freshman, is more of a runner and actually leads the team in rushing with 115 yards on the ground. Averages 8.8 yards per run with a long of 49 and has notched one touchdown on the season.

WR Isaiah Hamilton: Standing at 5’11, 180 pounds, the freshman leads the team in receptions (8) and yards (109). He averages 13.6 yards per catch with a long of 32 and has posted no touchdowns on the season.

LB Ethan Aguayo: Leads the team in total tackles at 34 with 15 of them being solo. The next highest tackle total for the Spartans is 16. He is the leader of the defense along side fellow linebacker Jesse Osuna.

Staff Predictions

Vegas: -20.5 (O/U 61)

Andrew Hutchinson: Arkansas 62, San Jose State 24

Nikki Chavanelle: Arkansas 60, San Jose State 20

Landon Braden: Arkansas 55, San Jose State 13