HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-South Carolina, spread, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-South Carolina, spread, more
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
The Razorbacks are back on the road this week, headed to Columbia, South Carolina, to face off against the Gamecocks. This will be the 36th meeting between the two teams, with Arkansas leading the overall series 20-15. The last time these squads played was back in January of 2020 when the Hogs fell in a close one at home 79-77. They were scheduled to rematch in the second round of the SEC tournament last year, but that game, and all the rest of the games, were cancelled due to COVID-19.
Arkansas has climbed to the 12th spot in the latest AP Top 25 after their impressive undefeated February that included two top-10 wins and three revenge wins. The 9-game conference win streak has brought the Hogs to 19-5 overall, and 11-4 in the SEC. The Hogs are looking to continue this hot streak with a road win against the Gamecocks before playing A&M back at home to close the regular season.
South Carolina is coming off of a blowout win against the Georgia Bulldogs 91-70, putting them at 6-12 overall and 4-10 in conference. Due to eight cancellations or postponements during the front half of the season, the Gamecocks haven't been able to find much rhythm. They are hoping an upset win over the Hogs can help them get a better seed for the SEC tournament.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Gamecocks:
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Important Times
Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. (CT)
Tip-Off: 5:30 p.m. (CT)
TV/Radio
SEC Network: (Dave Neal and Daymeon Fishback)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio: XM: 191, Sirius: 135, Online Channel: 962
Gamecocks to Know
G AJ Lawson: The junior from Toronto, Ontario, is leading the team in points per game (17.4 ppg) and steals (1.6s pg).
F Keyshawn Bryant: The big man out of Winter Haven, Florida, is second on the team in rebounds (5.3 rpg), points (14.4 ppg), and blocks (0.9 bpg).
F Justin Minaya: The 6-foot-6 junior out of Harrington Park, New Jersey, leads the team in rebounds (6.8 rpg), while also providing the second most minutes per game (30.6 mpg).
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | South Carolina)
Scoring Offense: 12 (82.4 ppg) | 115 (73.7 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 177 (70.2 ppg) | 309 (77.4 ppg)
FG%: 123 (45.02%) | 265 (42.23%)
3pt%: 187 (33.58%) | 260 (31.81%)
3pt DEF: 82 (31.90%) | 268 (35.40%)
Musselman's Keys to the Game
"It's a lot of guys that we were worried about last year that are back so … and they are physical, and you know they are a high-volume steal team and we’ve got to be strong with the ball and in my opinion, they present a lot of problems.”
“They’re really dangerous. They play hard. And I think with some programs now it’s hard to judge their record if there’s been pauses and stuff like that, missed games. I look at this team that like I said, Minaya is guy that last year, Bryant we were worried about last year, Cousinard we were worried about last year. Everybody that plays South Carolina is worried about Lawson. Leveque inside No. 15 is a big, strong body that can rebound, and Hannibal has had really big games, No. 12 as well. Moss has played at the guard spot for them and had some good games. He’s a player that we did not see last year but I think they are a really good team and really well coached.”
Latest Headlines
LAST TIME OUT: Hogs mount second-half comeback for ninth straight SEC victory
ESPN BPI predicts Arkansas's final 2
Moses Moody earns second SEC honor + mock draft review
Hogs ascend to No. 12 for first time since 1998
Vegas Line
Arkansas -6.5, O/U 157
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 75.1% chance to win