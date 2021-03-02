HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-South Carolina, spread, more

The Razorbacks are back on the road this week, headed to Columbia, South Carolina, to face off against the Gamecocks. This will be the 36th meeting between the two teams, with Arkansas leading the overall series 20-15. The last time these squads played was back in January of 2020 when the Hogs fell in a close one at home 79-77. They were scheduled to rematch in the second round of the SEC tournament last year, but that game, and all the rest of the games, were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Arkansas has climbed to the 12th spot in the latest AP Top 25 after their impressive undefeated February that included two top-10 wins and three revenge wins. The 9-game conference win streak has brought the Hogs to 19-5 overall, and 11-4 in the SEC. The Hogs are looking to continue this hot streak with a road win against the Gamecocks before playing A&M back at home to close the regular season.

South Carolina is coming off of a blowout win against the Georgia Bulldogs 91-70, putting them at 6-12 overall and 4-10 in conference. Due to eight cancellations or postponements during the front half of the season, the Gamecocks haven't been able to find much rhythm. They are hoping an upset win over the Hogs can help them get a better seed for the SEC tournament.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Gamecocks: