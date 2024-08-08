PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
HawgBeat Radio: Takeaways from Arkansas fall camp scrimmage No. 1

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
@ChoateMason

HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate and managing editor Riley McFerran give updates following Arkansas football's first fall camp scrimmage Thursday. Visit HawgBeat.com for full Arkansas fall camp coverage.

Talking about notable plays, the length injury report, what we've seen from QB Taylen Green, buying and selling stock on specific players standing out and much more.

Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.

PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzcxdGtpcmZKT0NBTHJ2U1pIRDJLOGoiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=
More of HawgBeat's fall camp coverage

Pittman's takeaways from first scrimmage of fall camp

Arkansas injury report following first fall camp scrimmage

Notable plays from Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp

WATCH: Pittman, players recap first scrimmage of fall camp

Lights coming on for Arkansas pass-rusher Nico Davillier

Sophomore defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. pushing to play

Arkansas Fall Camp Practice No. 7: Depth Chart, Video, Notes

VIDEO: Deke Adams, defensive linemen talk Arkansas fall camp

