HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Stanford (Round Rock Classic)
Pregame Stuff
This game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but it was postponed because of field conditions at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Arkansas is giving Braydon Webb the start in center and sliding Zack Gregory over to left field to replace Jace Bohrofen.
The Razorbacks are the designated home team in this game.
T-2nd: Stanford 2, Arkansas 0
The first runs Hagen Smith allowed in his career come on a two-run home run by Brett Barrera.
T-3rd: Stanford 3, Arkansas 0
Smith gave up a pair of singles to start the inning and then - after a strikeout - hit a batter and walked in a run. That ends his day after just 2 1/3 innings. Making his Arkansas debut, Issac Bracken got out of the jam by retiring both batters he faced, stranding the bases loaded.
T-5th: Stanford 4, Arkansas 0
Barrera, who homered earlier, delivered a clutch two-out RBI single to tack on another run for Stanford.
B-5th: Stanford 4, Arkansas 0
Arkansas got the first two batters on base and eventually loaded the bases with two outs, but Peyton Stovall struck out to leave them loaded.
----------------------------------------------
First pitch: 3 p.m. CT
Stream: FloBaseball (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
|Arkansas
|Stanford
|
1. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
1. Eddie Park - LF
|
2. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
2. Tommy Troy - 2B
|
3. Robert Moore - 2B
|
3. Brock Jones - CF
|
4. Chris Lanzilli - DH
|
4. Kody Huff - C
|
5. Michael Turner - C
|
5. Carter Graham - 1B
|
6. Braydon Webb - CF
|
6. Brett Barrera - DH
|
7. Brady Slavens - RF
|
7. Braden Montgomery - RF
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Drew Bowser - 3B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Adam Crampton - SS
|
Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith
|
Pitching: LHP Quinn Mathews