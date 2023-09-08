Ahead of Saturday's game between Arkansa and Kent State at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, HawgBeat took a look at the Golden Flashes through the lens of Pro Football Focus.

The analytics from PFF keeps track of grades for each player on a scale of 0-100. The website goes further into depth on specific grades, but for the purpose of this story, we will just look at offensive grades.

Here are grades that Kent State received during its 56-6 loss to Central Florida in Week 1, plus links to other breakdowns of the Golden Flashes

(NOTE: These are premium stats, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)