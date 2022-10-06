The Razorbacks are about to embark for Starkville, Mississippi, where they are scheduled to take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs at 11 a.m. Saturday. As they aim to snap their two-game losing skid, they are monitoring the status of star quarterback KJ Jefferson.

The redshirt junior signal caller participated in practice Wednesday, head coach Sam Pittman said on his weekly radio show, so he will at least be on the plane to Starkville. Whether he will get to suit up remains to be seen.

On the other side, third-year starting quarterback Will Rogers is looking for his first win against Arkansas, with the Hogs having won the past two meetings in tight fashion. They put an end to a 20-game SEC losing streak with a 21-14 win in Starkville two seasons ago, and a missed would-be game-tying field goal attempt allowed the Hogs to hold on for a 31-28 decision last year.

Here's everything you need to know about this season's matchup: