How to watch Arkansas-Mississippi State, key players, more
The Razorbacks are about to embark for Starkville, Mississippi, where they are scheduled to take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs at 11 a.m. Saturday. As they aim to snap their two-game losing skid, they are monitoring the status of star quarterback KJ Jefferson.
The redshirt junior signal caller participated in practice Wednesday, head coach Sam Pittman said on his weekly radio show, so he will at least be on the plane to Starkville. Whether he will get to suit up remains to be seen.
On the other side, third-year starting quarterback Will Rogers is looking for his first win against Arkansas, with the Hogs having won the past two meetings in tight fashion. They put an end to a 20-game SEC losing streak with a 21-14 win in Starkville two seasons ago, and a missed would-be game-tying field goal attempt allowed the Hogs to hold on for a 31-28 decision last year.
Here's everything you need to know about this season's matchup:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT
TV: SEC Network and streaming on the ESPN App
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Mississippi State players to know
#2 - QB Will Rogers - Jr., 6' 2", 210 lbs.
2022 Stats: 171-234 COMP-ATT (73.1%), 1,715 YDS, 19 TD, 3 INT, 14 RUSH ATT, -60 YDS
#23 - RB Dillon Johnson - Jr., 6' 0", 215 lbs.
2022 Stats: 50 ATT, 302 YDS, TD, 25 REC, 150 YDS
#4 - WR Caleb Ducking - R-Sr., 6' 5", 200 lbs.
2022 Stats: 24 REC, 272 YDS, 6 TD
#14 - LB Nathaniel Watson - R-Sr., 6' 2", 240 lbs.
2022 Stats: 35 TKL (18 SOLO), 3 SK, INT, FF
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas +9.5, O/U 59
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 24.3% chance to win
