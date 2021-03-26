HawgBeat - How to watch Arkansas-Oral Roberts, spread, stat comparison, more

To celebrate the Hogs' ascension to the Sweet 16, buy a one month subscription to HawgBeat and get six months free! Use code HawgSweet16 (Promo lasts until tipoff!)

After surviving the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the Arkansas Razorbacks and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to play in the Sweet 16. This will be the 14th meeting between the two squads–Arkansas is leading the series 11-2, including 2-0 in neutral site games. The last time they played was in December when the Hogs beat the Golden Eagles, 87-76, despite being down at the half by 10 points.

For the first time since 1996, the Razorbacks are dancing in the Sweet 16. Arkansas has an overall record of 6-4 in the Sweet 16, with this being their 10th appearance in the third round. Their last game was a nail-biter against Texas Tech, where the Hogs survived a late comeback effort by the Red Raiders, 68-66.

Oral Roberts is just the second 15-seed to ever make the Sweet 16 after FGCU in 2013. The Golden Eagles have been the Cinderella story so far of the tournament, by beating 2-seed Ohio State and 7-seed Florida to get to this point. They are hoping to achieve what no 15-seed has ever done before–make the Elite 8.

The winner will move on to face the victor between No.1 Baylor and No. 5 Villanova on Monday at either 6 or 8:45 p.m.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Golden Eagles: