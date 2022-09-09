How to watch Arkansas-South Carolina, key players, more
Just one week after opening the 2022 season with an opponent fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance, the No. 16 Razorbacks are set to begin their eight-game Southeastern Conference slate Saturday.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are heading to Fayetteville, a week removed from a 35-14 win over Georgia State, for an 11 a.m. kickoff. Arkansas also enters the contest 1-0, having defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 31-24 last week.
Saturday will mark the 24th meeting between the two teams. The Hogs have not beaten the Gamecocks since 2011, and South Carolina has won 13 of the previous 23 games, including the last three.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 season opener:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT
TV: Televised on ESPN and streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
South Carolina Players to Know:
#7 - QB Spencer Rattler - R-Jr., 6' 1", 215 lbs.
2022 Stats: 23-37 COMP-ATT (62.2%), 227 YDS, TD, 2 INT, 4 RUSH ATT, -12 YDS
#1 - RB MarShawn Lloyd - R-So., 5' 9", 212 lbs.
2022 Stats: 11 ATT, 30 YDS, TD, 2 REC, 31 YDS, TD
#0 - TE Jaheim Bell - Jr., 6' 3", 232 lbs.
2022 Stats: 4 REC, 18 YDS, 7 ATT 39 YDS,
#24 - DB Marcellas Dial - R-Jr., 6' 0", 192
2022 Stats: 3 TKL, 3 PD, INT
Vegas Odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -8.5, O/U 53
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 74% chance to win
