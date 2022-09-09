Just one week after opening the 2022 season with an opponent fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance, the No. 16 Razorbacks are set to begin their eight-game Southeastern Conference slate Saturday.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are heading to Fayetteville, a week removed from a 35-14 win over Georgia State, for an 11 a.m. kickoff. Arkansas also enters the contest 1-0, having defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 31-24 last week.

Saturday will mark the 24th meeting between the two teams. The Hogs have not beaten the Gamecocks since 2011, and South Carolina has won 13 of the previous 23 games, including the last three.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 season opener: