How to Watch: Arkansas vs Bakken Bears, Europe Tour Game 4

The Arkansas men's basketball team will face off against the Bakken Bears at PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy, for its fourth and final game of the Europe tour Monday. The game will tip off at noon CT, and it will be streamed on FloHoops. Arkansas was victorious in its first three exhibition games of the Europe tour, defeating Valencia Seleccion 107-59 Tuesday, Catalan Elite 99-86 Thursday and Orange 1 Basket Bassano 75-54 Saturday. HawgBeat has you covered with all the details of how to watch Monday's game:

Who:

Arkansas vs. Bakken Bears

Where:

PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy

When:

Monday, Aug. 15, at noon CT

Watch:

To stream the game, you can purchase a subscription from FloHoops for $29.99 per month or check out this trick to try and get it for $12.50 a month. Click here for a direct link to the game. Matt Zimmerman and Brett Dolan will be on the call from a remote location.

Live Updates:

If you are unable to watch, HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates for each game of the Europe tour. After the games, you can also turn to HawgBeat for postgame press conferences from head coach Eric Musselman and select players on the HawgBeat YouTube page.

Full Europe Tour Schedule