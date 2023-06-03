The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (42-16) are set for a winner's bracket matchup with the 2-seed TCU Horned Frogs (38-22) on Saturday evening in the Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas is 31-4 this season when playing at home it improved on that record with a 13-6 win over Santa Clara on Friday afternoon. The Diamond Hogs took advantage of the struggling Broncos pitchers and they also strung together a few timely hits to stay away from an elimination game.

"We took some pitches that were so-called pitcher's pitches, just kept flipping the count and getting it in our favor," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. "Got some big hits. It was really good to see our team do that. We fouled off a lot of pitches and got a couple of big hits."

TCU dominated 3-seed Arizona on Friday evening. The Horned Frogs outhit the Wildcats 17-7 and all nine starters had at least one hit in the contest.

Maybe more important than the big hits for TCU was the pitching staff needing just three arms to complete the game. None of the three pitchers threw more than 70 pitches against a potent Arizona offense.

"Really it came down to when you’re facing a top-10 offense, like they are, you really can’t shoot yourself in the foot prior to those big at-bats," TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos said. "I think they had four swings and four home runs, two of them were solo. Three home runs, but two solo and one two-run home run."

Back on Feb. 18, the Horned Frogs beat the Razorbacks in dominant fashion with an 18-6 victory at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. The Horned Frogs — who have won 17 of their last 19 games — recorded 19 hits in the game and they faced eight different pitchers.

Arkansas does have a 48-20 lead over TCU in the all-time series and it is 27-2 against the Horned Frogs in Fayetteville. The last time TCU visited Fayetteville was for the 2019 Fayetteville Regional, and Arkansas won the two games it played against the Horned Frogs.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: