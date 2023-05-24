The 2-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (39-15) will open SEC Tournament play when they take on the 10-seed Texas A&M Aggies (33-23) in the second round at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday.

Texas A&M defeated Tennessee with a 3-0 win over the Volunteers on Tuesday. Starting pitcher Troy Wansing threw eight innings and allowed just one hit as the Aggies eliminated the Volunteers.

Arkansas right-hander Cody Adcock will make his second career SEC Tournament start and first since he was at Ole Miss in 2021. He pitched 4 ⅓ innings against Arkansas in the 2021 SEC Tournament, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out two while walking two in a game that Arkansas, 3-2.

Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn also alluded to the possibility of freshmen Ben Bybee and Christian Foutch to at least throw once each during the SEC Tournament.

“They both have really good arms," Van Horn said Tuesday. "We are going to need them so we are going to try and get them out there if it is right.”

Texas A&M will throw right-handed pitcher Nathan Dettmer, who pitched just one inning against the Razorbacks in the regular season series at Baum-Walker Stadium. He pitched a clean first inning but walked the first two in the second inning and was pulled for an apparent injury.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary, and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes, and more below: