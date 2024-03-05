Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: Arkansas vs. UCA

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) earned their first sweep of the season against the Murray State Racers last weekend and now must face an in-state foe on Tuesday, as the Central Arkansas Bears (7-6) travel to Baum-Walker Stadium for a midweek tilt.

Led by third-year head coach Nick Harlan, the Bears are coming off a four-game series split against Tarleton State after dropping the final two matchups. UCA played LSU earlier this season and was competitive with the Tigers, as the Bears lost 2-0 to the Bayou Bengals.

Arkansas is coming off another strong week of dominant pitching, and the pitching staff may get even stronger with the potential return of RHP Dylan Carter.

"Really pitched well for us last year," Van Horn said. "Well, it's been amazing watching him rehab from Tommy John surgery, he's 10 months out and they say, nine months, 14 months, usually it's on the backside of that, he'll be ready to go.

"Incredible how hard he's worked. Let's just put it this way, he'll be on the board to pitch tomorrow night. He's been throwing to live hitters and it's been pretty good for the most part. Dylan last year was pitching 92-93 (mph) with a good slider, and got hurt. Dylan is up to about 95 (mph) right now. The rehab has been amazing."

The Hogs have faced UCA four times before and hold a perfect 4-0 record over the Bears. The two programs have met every season since 2021, including twice during the 2022 campaign.

Here's details on how to watch/listen and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen:

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

How to Watch:

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) vs. Central Arkansas Bears (7-6)

When: Tuesday, March 5 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Fayetteville, Ark. • Baum-Walker Stadium

TV/Stream: SEC Network+/Watch ESPN (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

MONEYLINE:

Arkansas: -900

UCA: +575

Double R Props:

Arkansas Razorbacks OVER 9.5 hits and OVER 0.5 errors: -150

Colin Fisher OVER 6.5 strikeouts and UNDER 1.5 base on balls: -220

Gabe Gaeckle OVER 3.5 strikeouts and UNDER 2.5 runs allowed: -190

Hudson White OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored: -130

Jack Wagner OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in: -120

Jared Sprague-Lott OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: -145

Jayson Jones OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in: -180

Kendall Diggs OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: -190

Peyton Holt OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored: -105

Ryder Helfrick OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored: -140

Stone Hewlett UNDER 7.5 batters faced and UNDER 24.5 pitches: -190

Arkansas Razorbacks UNDER 6.5 strikeouts and OVER 5.5 left on base: +105

Ben McLaughlin OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in: +105

Nolan Souza OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts: +100

Ty Wilmsmeyer OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored: +105

Wehiwa Aloy OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +110

Will Edmunson OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts: +115

Arkansas Razorbacks OVER 0.5 double plays and OVER 0.5 sacrifice plays: +200

Arkansas Projected Starting Pitcher:

Freshman LHP Colin Fisher

6'3", 225 pounds / Noble, Oklahoma / Noble HS

2024 stats: 2-1, 0.00 ERA, 3 GP, 8.1 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K

Arkansas Projected Starting Lineup:

1. Will Edmunson, CF

2. Kendall Diggs, RF

3. Wehiwa Aloy, SS

4. Ben McLaughlin, 1B

5. Hudson White, DH

6. Nolan Souza, 2B

7. Jayson Jones, LF

8. Hudson Polk, C

9. Peyton Holt, 3B

UCA Projected Starting Pitcher:

Sophomore RHP Bryce Parlin

6'3", 190 pounds / Bentonville, Arkansas / Bentonville HS

2024 stats: 2-3, 10.24 ERA, 5 GP, 9.2 IP, 14 H, 11 ER, 9 BB, 7 K

UCA Projected Starting Lineup: 

1. AJ Mendolia, 1B

2. Zeb Allen, RF

3. Casey Shipley, C

4. Jagger Schattle, DH

5. Drew Sturgeon, CF

6. Colton Sagely, LF

7. Bryce Cermenelli, 3B

8. Mason King, SS

9. Tanner Leonard, 2B

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement