How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: Arkansas vs. UCA
The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) earned their first sweep of the season against the Murray State Racers last weekend and now must face an in-state foe on Tuesday, as the Central Arkansas Bears (7-6) travel to Baum-Walker Stadium for a midweek tilt.
Led by third-year head coach Nick Harlan, the Bears are coming off a four-game series split against Tarleton State after dropping the final two matchups. UCA played LSU earlier this season and was competitive with the Tigers, as the Bears lost 2-0 to the Bayou Bengals.
Arkansas is coming off another strong week of dominant pitching, and the pitching staff may get even stronger with the potential return of RHP Dylan Carter.
"Really pitched well for us last year," Van Horn said. "Well, it's been amazing watching him rehab from Tommy John surgery, he's 10 months out and they say, nine months, 14 months, usually it's on the backside of that, he'll be ready to go.
"Incredible how hard he's worked. Let's just put it this way, he'll be on the board to pitch tomorrow night. He's been throwing to live hitters and it's been pretty good for the most part. Dylan last year was pitching 92-93 (mph) with a good slider, and got hurt. Dylan is up to about 95 (mph) right now. The rehab has been amazing."
The Hogs have faced UCA four times before and hold a perfect 4-0 record over the Bears. The two programs have met every season since 2021, including twice during the 2022 campaign.
Here's details on how to watch/listen and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen:
How to Watch:
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) vs. Central Arkansas Bears (7-6)
When: Tuesday, March 5 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Fayetteville, Ark. • Baum-Walker Stadium
TV/Stream: SEC Network+/Watch ESPN (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
MONEYLINE:
Arkansas: -900
UCA: +575
Double R Props:
Arkansas Razorbacks OVER 9.5 hits and OVER 0.5 errors: -150
Colin Fisher OVER 6.5 strikeouts and UNDER 1.5 base on balls: -220
Gabe Gaeckle OVER 3.5 strikeouts and UNDER 2.5 runs allowed: -190
Hudson White OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored: -130
Jack Wagner OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in: -120
Jared Sprague-Lott OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: -145
Jayson Jones OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in: -180
Kendall Diggs OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: -190
Peyton Holt OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored: -105
Ryder Helfrick OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored: -140
Stone Hewlett UNDER 7.5 batters faced and UNDER 24.5 pitches: -190
Arkansas Razorbacks UNDER 6.5 strikeouts and OVER 5.5 left on base: +105
Ben McLaughlin OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in: +105
Nolan Souza OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts: +100
Ty Wilmsmeyer OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored: +105
Wehiwa Aloy OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +110
Will Edmunson OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts: +115
Arkansas Razorbacks OVER 0.5 double plays and OVER 0.5 sacrifice plays: +200
Arkansas Projected Starting Pitcher:
Freshman LHP Colin Fisher
6'3", 225 pounds / Noble, Oklahoma / Noble HS
2024 stats: 2-1, 0.00 ERA, 3 GP, 8.1 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K
Arkansas Projected Starting Lineup:
1. Will Edmunson, CF
2. Kendall Diggs, RF
3. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
4. Ben McLaughlin, 1B
5. Hudson White, DH
6. Nolan Souza, 2B
7. Jayson Jones, LF
8. Hudson Polk, C
9. Peyton Holt, 3B
UCA Projected Starting Pitcher:
Sophomore RHP Bryce Parlin
6'3", 190 pounds / Bentonville, Arkansas / Bentonville HS
2024 stats: 2-3, 10.24 ERA, 5 GP, 9.2 IP, 14 H, 11 ER, 9 BB, 7 K
UCA Projected Starting Lineup:
1. AJ Mendolia, 1B
2. Zeb Allen, RF
3. Casey Shipley, C
4. Jagger Schattle, DH
5. Drew Sturgeon, CF
6. Colton Sagely, LF
7. Bryce Cermenelli, 3B
8. Mason King, SS
9. Tanner Leonard, 2B