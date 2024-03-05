The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) earned their first sweep of the season against the Murray State Racers last weekend and now must face an in-state foe on Tuesday, as the Central Arkansas Bears (7-6) travel to Baum-Walker Stadium for a midweek tilt.

Led by third-year head coach Nick Harlan, the Bears are coming off a four-game series split against Tarleton State after dropping the final two matchups. UCA played LSU earlier this season and was competitive with the Tigers, as the Bears lost 2-0 to the Bayou Bengals.

Arkansas is coming off another strong week of dominant pitching, and the pitching staff may get even stronger with the potential return of RHP Dylan Carter.

"Really pitched well for us last year," Van Horn said. "Well, it's been amazing watching him rehab from Tommy John surgery, he's 10 months out and they say, nine months, 14 months, usually it's on the backside of that, he'll be ready to go.

"Incredible how hard he's worked. Let's just put it this way, he'll be on the board to pitch tomorrow night. He's been throwing to live hitters and it's been pretty good for the most part. Dylan last year was pitching 92-93 (mph) with a good slider, and got hurt. Dylan is up to about 95 (mph) right now. The rehab has been amazing."

The Hogs have faced UCA four times before and hold a perfect 4-0 record over the Bears. The two programs have met every season since 2021, including twice during the 2022 campaign.

Here's details on how to watch/listen and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen: