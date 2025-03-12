How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. South Carolina (SEC Tournament)

The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10 SEC) will look to enact some revenge Wednesday when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-19, 2-16 SEC) in the first round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
The first time the Hogs and Gamecocks met on March 1, it couldn't have gone worse for Arkansas. On the road at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, the Hogs started the game 1-for-17 from the field and shot a paltry 12.5% in the first half. The Gamecocks led at one point by 35 points, and it took a late run by the Hogs to cut the deficit to below 20 points by the final horn.
"They’re a very good team," Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne told reporters Monday. "Their record doesn’t indicate exactly how good they are, but when you watch them and you really pay attention to what they are doing, defensively they're very good in the half court. They make things hard for you, so you better move the ball and put them on their heels, or you’re going to be on your heels."
Payne said controlling Collin Murray-Boyles, who dropped 35 points in the first game, and forward Nick Pringle is paramount to making sure Wednesday's game isn't a repeat of the regular season.
"They manhandled us last time," Payne said. "They’re a very physical team. They dominated us with (Pringle) and (Murray-Boyles). I think they scored around 50-something points between those two. They posted the ball. They offensive rebounded. This is going to be a physical game. Our guys have to play with a sense of urgency.
"Our bigs have to do a good job of defending those guys around the basket, not giving them angles to the basket, fighting early for post position, not letting them get deep and keeping them off the boards."
Wednesday's contest is also a rematch of last year's SEC Tournament. The Hogs lost to the Gamecocks in the second round 80-66 to end their season.
Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (12-19, 2-16 SEC)
When: Wednesday, March 12 at noon CT
Where: Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, Tennessee
TV/Stream: SEC Network / WatchESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
--------------
BetSaracen Odds
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
Moneyline/Spread
- Arkansas: -170 -3.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +145, +3.5 (-110)
- O/U: 139.5 (-110/-110)
Double R Props
TBA
