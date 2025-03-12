How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. South Carolina (SEC Tournament)

The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10 SEC) will look to enact some revenge Wednesday when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-19, 2-16 SEC) in the first round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The first time the Hogs and Gamecocks met on March 1, it couldn't have gone worse for Arkansas. On the road at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, the Hogs started the game 1-for-17 from the field and shot a paltry 12.5% in the first half. The Gamecocks led at one point by 35 points, and it took a late run by the Hogs to cut the deficit to below 20 points by the final horn.

"They’re a very good team," Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne told reporters Monday. "Their record doesn’t indicate exactly how good they are, but when you watch them and you really pay attention to what they are doing, defensively they're very good in the half court. They make things hard for you, so you better move the ball and put them on their heels, or you’re going to be on your heels."

Payne said controlling Collin Murray-Boyles, who dropped 35 points in the first game, and forward Nick Pringle is paramount to making sure Wednesday's game isn't a repeat of the regular season.

"They manhandled us last time," Payne said. "They’re a very physical team. They dominated us with (Pringle) and (Murray-Boyles). I think they scored around 50-something points between those two. They posted the ball. They offensive rebounded. This is going to be a physical game. Our guys have to play with a sense of urgency.

"Our bigs have to do a good job of defending those guys around the basket, not giving them angles to the basket, fighting early for post position, not letting them get deep and keeping them off the boards."

Wednesday's contest is also a rematch of last year's SEC Tournament. The Hogs lost to the Gamecocks in the second round 80-66 to end their season.

