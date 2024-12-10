How to Watch, BetSaracen Picks: Arkansas vs. Michigan

The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2, 0-0 SEC) are set to take on the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 2-0 Big 12) on Tuesday evening in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Arkansas enters the matchup with a two-game winning streak following victories at Miami and against UTSA at home last week. Michigan has rattled off seven-straight wins, including a pair of ranked wins over Xavier and Wisconsin in two of its last three games.
Both teams are led by first-year head coaches, as John Calipari came to Arkansas via Kentucky and Michigan hired Dusty May away from Florida Atlantic, which is where he coached Arkansas guard Johnell Davis.
Arkansas and Michigan have met on seven previous occasions with the Wolverines holding a 4-3 advantage in the series. Both teams are 2-0 when playing at home in the series and Michigan is 2-1 against the Razorbacks in neutral site games. The last time Arkansas and Michigan played, the Wolverines won 80-67 on Dec. 8, 2012 in Ann Arbor.
Arkansas has made two previous trips Madison Square Garden and it is 3-7 all-time there. Calipari has made 27 previous appearances in Madison Square Garden and is 15-12 all-time in the venue.
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2, 0-0 SEC) vs No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at approx. 8:00 p.m. C or 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1 (Tennessee vs Miami)
Where: New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden (19,700)
TV/Stream: ESPN / Watch ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Simms)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
--------------
--------------
