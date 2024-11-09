Live Scoreboard: Arkansas vs. Baylor

Game Preview...

Head coach John Calipari will take his No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) on the road for the first time ever Saturday, as they are set to meet the No. 8 Baylor Bears for a neutral site non-conference showdown at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Razorbacks and Bears are set for a 6:30 p.m. CT tipoff and the game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

The season openers went much different for each squad, as the Razorbacks earned a 76-60 win over Lipscomb on Wednesday, while the Bears suffered a rough 101-63 loss at No. 6 Gonzaga on Monday night.

"We know they’re a better team than that," Arkansas guard Johnell Davis said Wednesday. "We know they’re going to come out trying to fight so we gotta stay on our toes."

Baylor is coming off a 24-11 season in 2023-24 that featured a second round NCAA Tournament exit with a loss to Clemson. Head coach Scott Drew is in his 22nd season leading the Bears, who are loaded with three highly-touted freshmen, a handful of key transfers and some returning contributors.

"I mean usually when a team loses by 30, you know for the next game they are hungry," Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic said Wednesday. "So it’s going to be a good game. We’ll see."

Arkansas owns a 96-49 record in the all-time series against Baylor. The two teams have met just five times since 1990-91, with the most recent matchup being a 67-64 win for the Bears in Waco during the 2022-23 season. Baylor also defeated the Razorbacks, 81-72, in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament during the 2020-21 season on its way to winning the national championship.

