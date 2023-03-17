The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (15-2) will open SEC play against the Auburn Tigers (13-3-1) for a three-game series starting on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is coming off of a midweek sweep of UNLV and the Diamond Hogs have won 10 in a row entering this weekend’s series with weekend sweeps over Wright State and Louisiana Tech during the streak.

Auburn enters the weekend after dropping a series to Southeastern Louisiana last weekend, but the Tigers most recently won a 12-inning thriller over Georgia Tech, 12-11, on Tuesday.

A change to the starting rotation resulted in junior left-hander Hunter Hollan getting the nod on the bump Friday for the Hogs. Entering his fifth start of the season, the San Jacinto transfer has gone four or more innings in each of his four starts, allowing five earned runs and fanning 21 batters in 20.2 innings.

Auburn will start TCU grad-transfer left-hander Tommy Vail on Friday. Vail will be making his fourth start and sixth appearance of the season. The southpaw has struck out 18 batters in 14.1 innings and allowed just one earned run on two hits this season.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: