The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12) will try to spark a postseason run Thursday when they take on the Auburn Tigers (20-11) in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Thursday's matchup features a pair of teams that are projected 9-seed's in Joe Lunardi's most recent bracketology. While Auburn was able to beat the Razorbacks 72-59 back on Jan. 7, both teams have changed a bit since then.

"We played great here at home," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "They weren’t at full strength. They didn’t have Nick Smith. They were at a time in their season where they weren’t shooting the ball well at all, and we took full advantage of it by playing 40 possessions of zone. We probably have played 80 possessions of zone on the season, 40 of them in that game. But that was just because Arkansas was struggling so much from three."

Fast forward to this point in the season, and Arkansas has added Smith and it's shooting the ball much better from three. The Hogs are shooting 39.3% (33-of-84) from 3-point range in the last five games with the full return of Smith, who is 11-of-29 (37.9%) from three and his presence has allowed the rest of the team to be 22-of-55 (40%) from beyond the arc.

It will take much more than shooting well from three to beat Auburn, though. The Tigers have a big man in Johni Broome who is second in the conference in rebounds per game and third in blocks.

"How our front line plays out in this first game, not really sure," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. "Obviously Kamani (Johnson), the Mitchell twins, (Jalen) Graham. All those guys … how we defend Broome is still a work in progress. We had one practice yesterday where we looked at several different ways to guard both their up front guys and then maybe trying to guard their back court a little bit differently as well."

Along with defending Broome, the Razorbacks will need to keep a close eye on guard Wendell Green Jr., who took out his frustrations from a loss at Arkansas last season during the first meeting this season.

Green was on the wrong end of Davonte Davis' exclamation point slam at the end of Arkansas' 80-76 upset of then-No. 1 Auburn, and that was on his mind when he scored a team-high 19 points against the Razorbacks on Jan. 7.

"I was thinking about that the whole time," Green said. "I couldn't wait to play that game. And now I get another chance to play against them — we get another chance to play against them. It's a lot that goes into it, but it should be fun."

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Thursday's game between Arkansas and Auburn: