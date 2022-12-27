The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-1, 0-0) will get started with SEC play Wednesday when they travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face the LSU Tigers (11-1, 0-0).

Arkansas will be without star freshman Nick Smith Jr., who continue to nurse a right knee injury, while the Tigers will have former Hog and Arkansas-native Justice Hill on their side.

Hill leads the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.12) and Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman knows the threat Hill presents.

"Obviously he had a great career at Murray State," Musselman said. "Continues to play at a high, high level. Continues to take care of the basketball. Makes threes. Tough competitor."

Under first year head coach Matt McMahon, the Tigers sit with just one loss entering conference play despite losing every player from their roster last season. McMahon spent eight seasons as the head coach at Murray State before taking the LSU job, and he brought over three players from the Racers.

"LSU's coaching staff has done a great job," Musselman said. "Bringing some guys that have played for them in the past has really helped continuity-wise. Hill does a really good job for them at the point."

LSU also has big-man KJ Williams, who also transferred from Murray State and is tied for the SEC lead in points per game (19.3), while also bringing down 8.3 rebounds per contest.

"KJ Williams, player of the year in their conference, has played at an elite, elite level through non-conference play," Musselman said.

Musselman has done a great job building his roster, as well, by hitting the transfer portal hard and bringing in a strong class of freshman. That depth is starting to show as Smith remains out indefinitely and sophomore forward Trevon Brazile is out for the year with a torn ACL.

"Yeah, we like our roster a ton," Musselman said. "Different guys have stepped up at different moments, whether you go back to the San Diego State game in Maui when Kamani (Johnson) really stepped up, or Jalen Graham last game really stepped up. Devo Davis has continued to play at a really, really high level. And Anthony Black, when we’ve been down scorers, Anthony has proven that he can step up and score the basketball."

Even with different players stepping up each game, Musselman said his squad is remaining confident.

"Yeah, we’re kind of changing our identity as the season is progressing because of the injuries, but I think our ball club is a confident team, and I think that we understand that we only have so many limited opportunities to play on the road, and this is one of those opportunities," Musselman said.

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Wednesday's game between Arkansas and LSU: