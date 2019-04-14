First pitch: 1:02 p.m.

Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Arkansas travels to Vanderbilt for top-10 showdown (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Vanderbilt

~Scouting report on the Commodores

~Weather Report

~Stat of the week

~Stat comparison

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT

Diamond Hogs drop 1st road series with blowout loss at Vandy (FREE)

Campbell loses battle of aces in Game 1 at Vanderbilt (FREE)

Hutch's Friday Stat Pack (PREMIUM)

Beyond the Box Score: Week 8 (PREMIUM)

Kjerstad's homers highlight midweek win over Oral Roberts (FREE)

WATCH: DVH, players recap ORU win, preview Vandy (FREE)

HawgBeat Composite Poll (FREE)

As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Top 1st - Arkansas 2, Vanderbilt 0

The Razorbacks strike first, with Heston Kjerstad driving in the first run on a two-out bloop single and Jack Kenley adding another with an RBI single up the middle.

Bottom 1st - Arkansas 2, Vanderbilt 1

The Commodores got one of those runs back with an RBI single by Philip Clarke, but leave the bases loaded.

Top 2nd - Arkansas 3, Vanderbilt 1

Another two-out RBI for Arkansas comes on a double by Trevor Ezell.

Bottom 2nd - Vanderbilt 6, Arkansas 3

For the first time today, Vanderbilt takes the lead. The inning started on a wind-blown home run by Julian Infante and then Clarke drove in the tying and go-ahead runs on a single. Another couple of runs scored on a ground out by Harrison Ray following a wild pitch and an RBI triple by Stephen Scott.

Bottom 3rd - Vanderbilt 7, Arkansas 3

Infante leads off the third inning the same way he started the second - with a home run.

Top 4th - Vanderbilt 7, Arkansas 6

Now it's Arkansas with a leadoff home run. It's hit by Casey Opitz for his first career long ball. The Razorbacks ended up scoring two more with an RBI ground out by Matt Goodheart and two-out single by Dominic Fletcher.

Top 5th - Arkansas 8, Vanderbilt 7

The Razorbacks regain the lead on a two-out, two-run single by Ezell.

Bottom 5th - Vanderbilt 9, Arkansas 8

The lead didn't last long, as Patrick Wicklander walks in the tying run and then Vanderbilt took the lead on a Ray sacrifice fly.

Bottom 7th - Vanderbilt 11, Arkansas 8

Arkansas calls on Matt Cronin in the seventh and he gives up a two-out, two-run home run to Clarke.

Top 8th - Vanderbilt 11, Arkansas 9

The Razorbacks turn Kjerstad's leadoff double into a run with a sacrifice fly by Jacob Nesbit.

Top 9th - Arkansas 14, Vanderbilt 11

An RBI triple by Matt Goodheart pulls Arkansas within one run. Fletcher followed with a game-tying RBI single. With two outs, Nesbit gave the Razorbacks the lead with an RBI double. Opitz gives them some insurance with a two-run single.

Bottom 9th - Arkansas 14, Vanderbilt 12

Martin leads off the inning with a solo home run.

FINAL - Arkansas 14, Vanderbilt 12