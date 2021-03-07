 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Murray State Racers (Game 3)
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-07 12:33:01 -0600') }} baseball Edit

LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Murray State (Game 3)

Arkansas will try to complete a sweep of Murray State on Sunday.
Arkansas will try to complete a sweep of Murray State on Sunday. (SEC Media)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

In the series finale, Dave Van Horn has made several changes to his lineup. Most notably, Casey Opitz is getting the day off behind the plate and Dylan Leach is starting at catcher in his place. Also, Jacob Nesbit is back in the lineup for the first time since opening weekend, starting at third base.

That led to Cullen Smith moving to first base, Brady Slavens moving to right field and Cayden Wallace coming out of the lineup. Slavens also moved up into the cleanup spot.

After a solid day at the plate yesterday, Zack Gregory is making a second straight start in left field. It's also worth noting that Jalen Battles has moved into the 6 hole after hitting eighth or ninth in the first nine games.

B-1st: Arkansas 1, Murray State 0

Robert Moore drew a leadoff walk and eventually came around to score on a Brady Slavens sacrifice fly.

B-4th: Arkansas 4, Murray State 0

Nesbit finally notched his first hit of the season and it was a big one, as he hit a three-run home run into the left field bullpen.

B-5th: Arkansas 6, Murray State 0

With the bases loaded and no outs, Cullen Smith hit a fly ball into center that was deep enough for a sacrifice fly. Everyone else tagged up on the play and Jalen Battles' line out to center also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

FINAL - Arkansas 6, Murray State 0

First pitch: 1 p.m. CT

TV: SECN+ (steam online on ESPN3.com or the ESPN app)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs host Murray State as nation's No. 1 team (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Murray State

~Scouting report on the Racers

~Arkansas native

~Who's in LF?

~Stat of the week

~Stat comparison

Game 1 Recap + Box: Heart Attack Hogs complete another rally to beat Murray State

Wiggins emerging as Arkansas' closer

Game 2 Recap + Box: Smith, Franklin help Hogs overcome early deficit, clinch series

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Murray State

1. Robert Moore - 2B

1. Jake Slunder - CF

2. Christian Franklin - CF

2. Ryan Perkins - LF

3. Matt Goodheart - DH

3. Jordan Cozart - 2B

4. Brady Slavens - RF

4. Brock Anderson - RF

5. Cullen Smith - 1B

5. Bryson Bloomer - 3B

6. Jalen Battles - SS

6. Trey Woosley - 1B

7. Zack Gregory - LF

7. Tanner Booth - C

8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B

8. Wes Schad - DH

9. Dylan Leach

9. Jordan Holly - SS

Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart

Pitching: RHP Jack Wenninger
