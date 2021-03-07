Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread , where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

In the series finale, Dave Van Horn has made several changes to his lineup. Most notably, Casey Opitz is getting the day off behind the plate and Dylan Leach is starting at catcher in his place. Also, Jacob Nesbit is back in the lineup for the first time since opening weekend, starting at third base.

That led to Cullen Smith moving to first base, Brady Slavens moving to right field and Cayden Wallace coming out of the lineup. Slavens also moved up into the cleanup spot.

After a solid day at the plate yesterday, Zack Gregory is making a second straight start in left field. It's also worth noting that Jalen Battles has moved into the 6 hole after hitting eighth or ninth in the first nine games.