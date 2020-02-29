Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

PREGAME

The Razorbacks will be the "road" team today, meaning they hit first.

Head coach Dave Van Horn made big changes to his lineup, which can be found below. No one is hitting in the same spot as yesterday, with Zack Gregory batting leadoff for Braydon Webb and everyone else shuffling.

Bottom 1st - Texas 2, Arkansas 0

Errors have hurt the Razorbacks again. Robert Moore bobbled a potential double play ball and Zach Zubia drives in a run with a single. Another error on the play allowed the Longhorns to take an extra base. That leads to another run on a double play ball.

Bottom 2nd - Texas 8, Arkansas 0

The Longhorns start the second inning with three straight singles, the last of which gave Douglas Hodo III an RBI. After a walk to the 9-hole hitter and falling behind 2-0 to the leadoff man, Patrick Wicklander was relieved. Marshall Denton - inheriting a bases-loaded, no-out situation - came in and got Austin Todd to ground into a fielder's choice, but it drove in another run. Eric Kennedy flied out to shallow left field, but Gregory can't make an accurate throw and another run scores on a sacrifice fly. Zubia followed with a two-run home run. The Longhorns tacked on another thanks to another error. It was charged to Opitz, who threw to second on stolen base attempt, but Moore took his eyes off the ball to look at the runner on third.

Top 5th - Texas 8, Arkansas 1

There will be no shutout. Moore reached on a leadoff walk and then scored on Gregory's two-out single. He was running on the pitch and just slid in under the tag at home.

Top 6th - Texas 8, Arkansas 3

Heston Kjerstad leads off the sixth inning with a monster home run to center, the deepest part of the park. Opitz struck out in his at bat, but reached on a wild pitch. That costs the Longhorns thanks to a two-out RBI double by Moore.

Top 7th - Texas 8, Arkansas 5

Cole Austin drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and then scored on Franklin's RBI double. The Razorbacks have cut the Longhorns' lead in half. Kjerstad followed that with an RBI single up the middle.

Top 9th - Texas 8, Arkansas 7

Matt Goodheart nearly tied the game, but instead it's a two-run double off the top of the wall. That makes it a one-run game. Opitz and Martin struck out to end the game and strand the tying run on second, though.

FINAL - Texas 8, Arkansas 7