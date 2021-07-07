LOOK: Jersey numbers for Arkansas' 2021 newcomers

Arkansas has updated its online football roster for the 2021 season.

While all of the weights are the same as the spring, it now includes all of the incoming freshmen and transfers that didn’t arrive on campus until the summer.

HawgBeat has poured over the roster to bring you the jersey numbers for each of the newcomers, as well as one number change and a few players who are no longer on the team.

Please note that all of the weights listed for the summer enrollees are the same as their announced weight on signing day. The early enrollees have updated weights, but they are from the spring.

For a breakdown of the weight changes between last season and the spring, click here for our analysis.