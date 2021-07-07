LOOK: Jersey numbers for Arkansas' 2021 newcomers
Arkansas has updated its online football roster for the 2021 season.
While all of the weights are the same as the spring, it now includes all of the incoming freshmen and transfers that didn’t arrive on campus until the summer.
HawgBeat has poured over the roster to bring you the jersey numbers for each of the newcomers, as well as one number change and a few players who are no longer on the team.
Please note that all of the weights listed for the summer enrollees are the same as their announced weight on signing day. The early enrollees have updated weights, but they are from the spring.
For a breakdown of the weight changes between last season and the spring, click here for our analysis.
True Freshman Summer Enrollees - 2021 signees
No. 0 - AJ Green - RB | 5-11 | 194 | Tulsa (Okla.) Union
No. 14 - Bryce Stephens - WR | 6-0 | 170 | Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall
No. 15 - Landon Rogers - QB | 6-4 | 215 | Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview
No. 16 - Keuan Parker - DB | 5-11 | 173 | Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington
No. 32 - Chase Lowery - DB | 6-0 | 180 | Frisco (Texas)
No. 36 - Erin Outley - TE | 6-4 | 225 | Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview
No. 50 - Cole Carson - OL | 6-5 | 290 | Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest
No. 52 - Solomon Wright - DL | 6-0 | 270 | Vian (Okla.)
No. 63 - Terry Wells - OL | 6-5 | 306 | Wynne (Ark.)
No. 65 - Devon Manuel - OL | 6-9 | 292 | Sunset (La.) Beau Chene
No. 92 - Cameron Ball - DL | 6-5 | 303 | Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities
Transfer Summer Enrollees - 2021 signees
No. 55 - Tre Williams - DL | 6-5 | 260 | R-Sr. | Missouri
No. 84 - Warren Thompson* - WR | 6-3 | 201 | R-Jr. | Florida State
No. 98 - Markell Utsey - DL | 6-4 | 295 | R-Sr. | Missouri
No. 99 - John Ridgeway - DL | 6-6 | 325 | R-Sr. | Illinois State
(NOTE: All three transfer defensive linemen are listed as redshirt seniors, but Ridgeway technically has two years of eligibility remaining because of the pandemic. Williams and Utsey will exhaust their eligibility this year.)
New Walk-Ons - Summer
No. 46 - Francisco Castro - LS | 6-1 | 220 | Miami (Fla.) Columbus
No. 47 - Jordan Hanna - LB | 6-2 | 214 | Greenwood (Ark.)
No. 67 - Josh Street - OL | 6-6 | 290 | Bentonville (Ark.)
No. 94 - Patrick Foley - P | 6-3 | 200 | Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep
No. 94 - Jon Hill - DL | 6-5 | 235 | Dumas (Ark.)
Number Changes
Since the spring...
*TE Nathan Bax*: No. 46 —> No. 89
Before the spring...
DB Khari Johnson: No. 0 —> No. 19
QB Malik Hornsby: No. 2 —> No. 4
TE Koilan Jackson: No. 4 —> No. 88
LB Zach Zimos: No. 25 —> No. 20
LB Deon Edwards: No. 32 —> No. 22
LB J.T. Towers: No. 52 —> No. 34
*DB Cade Pearson: No. 14 —> No. 29
*DB Kevin Compton: No. 86 —> No. 26
*LB Jake Yurachek: No. 44 —> No. 35
*P Sam Loy: No. 43 —> No. 42
*OL John Oehrlein: No. 53 —> No. 52
No Longer on the Roster
P George Caratan - transfer
WR Beau Cason*
LS Eli Chism*
RB Preston Crawford*
OL Logan Fahrlander*
LB Caleb Fields*
DL Nicholas Fulwider - transfer
WR Karch Gardiner*
DL Griffin Hunt*
DL Enoch Jackson Jr. - transfer
LB Chandler McIntosh*
OL Payton Simpson*
QB Jacob Switzer*
DB Darrell Wilson*
WR Mike Woods - transfer
*non-scholarship player
Spring Roster Update
True Freshman Early Enrollees - 2021 signees
No. 2 - Ketron Jackson Jr. - WR | 6-2 | 205 | Royce City (Texas)
No. 3 - Lucas Coley - QB | 6-2 | 215 | San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian
No. 5 - Raheim Sanders - WR | 6-2 | 220 | Rockledge (Fla.)
No. 8 - Jayden Johnson - DB | 6-2 | 215 | Cedartown (Ga.)
No. 13 - Jaedon Wilson - WR | 6-3 | 175 | DeSoto (Texas)
No. 21 - Javion Hunt - RB | 6-0 | 205 | Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert
No. 25 - Marco Avant - LB | 6-3 | 208 | Jonesboro (Ark.)
No. 29 - Cameron Little - K/P | 6-2 | 188 | Moore (Okla.) Southmoore
No. 36 - Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan - DB | 6-1 | 209 | Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep
No. 40 - Chris Paul Jr. - LB | 6-1 | 240 | Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County
Transfer Early Enrollees - 2021 signees
No. 18 - Trent Gordon - DB | 5-11 | 195 | Penn State
No. 18 - *Kade Renfro - QB | 6-3 | 208 | Ole Miss
No. 53 - Ty’Kieast Crawford - OL | 6-5 | 335 | Charlotte
No. 97 - Jalen Williams - DL | 6-3 | 305 | Jones C.C.
*Non-scholarship transfer
New Walk-Ons - Spring
No. 39 - Nathan Johnson - TE | 6-4 | 185 | R-Fr. | Little Rock (Ark.) Catholic
No. 42 - Zach Lee - TE | 6-5 | 215 | R-Fr. | Bentonville (Ark.)
No. 83 - Chris Harris - WR | 5-10 | 180 | Fr. | Dumas (Ark.)