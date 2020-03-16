With nothing to do but stare at the many, many names popping up into the transfer portal daily since the COVID-10 outbreak shutdown the SEC tournament, Eric Musselman and his staff have been hard at work contacting some top options for next season and beyond. The latest is Virginia Tech star Landers Nolley II.

Coming out of high school in Georgia, Nolley was a top-100 player ranked at No.49 in the 2018 class. He was a rare top-100 prospect who redshirted his first year on campus. In basketball, it only takes one game to burn a redshirt.

Nolley went off in his redshirt freshman season, leading 16-16 Virginia Tech with 15.1 points per game with 5.8 boards and 2.4 assists per game. Nolley won ACC freshman of the week five times this season, including three weeks in the month of December.

He hit the most 3-pointers by an ACC player this season, making seven shots from downtown on his way to 27 points, while collecting five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals versus Lehigh.