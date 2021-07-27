Nagurski watch list features Catalon, Morgan

Arkansas talented defensive duo has landed on yet another preseason watch list.

Safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Grant Morgan are two of 90 players on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football.

it is similar to the Bednarik Award, which also named the two Razorbacks to its watch list. They were each preseason second-team All-SEC selections, as well, and made watch lists for their position-specific awards - the Jim Thorpe and Butkus Awards, respectively.

In his first year as a starter for the Razorbacks, Morgan finished third nationally with 111 tackles and would have led the country in that category had the bowl game against TCU not been canceled. That earned him second-team All-America recognition from multiple outlets and consensus first-team All-SEC accolades.

As a redshirt freshman, Catalon developed a reputation for being one of the hardest hitters in the conference while also being a playmaker with three interceptions. He finished with 99 tackles and almost certainly would have reached triple digits had the bowl game happened or he hadn't received two questionable targeting penalties that resulted in ejections.

Created in 1993, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy has never been won by an Arkansas player. In fact, only four SEC players - Georgia's Champ Bailey (1998), LSU's Glenn Dorsey (2007), Alabama's Jonathan Allen (2016) and Kentucky's Josh Allen (2018) - have won the trophy in its 28-year history.

The Outland Trophy, which goes to the best interior lineman in college football, also released its watch list Tuesday, but Arkansas was not represented among the 80 players.