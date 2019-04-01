It was a busy week of recruiting activity and news, catch up on everything you might've missed from stories to new offers, new visit plans and more:

- The Hogs are at risk of losing their first commit in the 2020 class. READ

- Rivals250 4-star safety Darius Snow sets his Arkansas official visit and more, he talks about those leaders here. READ

- I give my thoughts on Arkansas's current state of recruiting with official visits beginning this weekend. READ

- The Rivals analysts have put in a new FutureCast for a Rivals250 receiver to Arkansas. READ

- I checked on all Arkansas's top QB, OL and TE targets in the 2020 class to get a feel of how the Hogs are trending heading into visit season. READ

- The Hogs finally extended an offer to a speedy slot receiver out of Westlake Texas, Mason Mangum, he says he'll be back soon. READ

- Texas 3-star CB Jalen Kimber has blown up and he's in the middle of a big SEC tour. Will he ever make it to Arkansas? READ

- Texas 4-star corner Lorando Johnson said his top three remain steady, Arkansas included. READ

- The Razorbacks are in a great position for Oklahoma 4-star wide receiver JJ Hester after making his top 10. READ

- One top Texas defensive end called the Arkansas staff family and discussed his top five. READ

- The Hogs made the cut for 4-star cornerback Myles Slusher and his best friend, 3-star RB Sevion Morrison. Morrison discusses his choices here. READ



