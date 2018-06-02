- Razorback legacy and 3-star defensive end Mataio Soli from Douglasville, Georgia cuts his list down to his top 3 schools: Arkansas, Auburn and Florida. He's visiting all three in the next two weeks.

- We caught up with a running back from Georgia who is interested in the Hogs and cut his top eight, but also doesn't want to go far from home.

- We learned the Hogs are hosting two big-time targets for official visits Sunday-Tuesday.

- We caught up with a 2019 3-star two-way athlete out in Odessa, Texas who the Hogs see contributing to their secondary. He's blowing up after the spring.

- 2020 dual-threat quarterback Michael Henderson said he's very interested in the Razorbacks and wants to come for a visit but he's pretty in love with that school in Norman right now.

- We spoke to a top wide receiver at one of the best football programs in JUCO about his brand new Hog off.

- We found out the Razorbacks won't be gaining the commitments of two 2019 targets, DE Joseph Anderson or JUCO OL Desmond Bland, but they will more than likely be in two big Top 5 announcements in the next two weeks with one coming up tomorrow from DE Collin Clay and one coming June 10.

- Finally, it's almost CAMP SEASON on the Hill, the Razorbacks host their first night camp of the summer on June 3.