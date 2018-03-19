An undefeated week against Texas and Kentucky, including a 39-run, 13-homer offensive outbreak against the Wildcats, earned Jax Biggers (SEC Player of the Week) and Casey Martin (SEC Freshman of the Week) conference honors on Monday

For Biggers, Monday’s accolade was his first conference nomination of the season. As Arkansas’ leadoff man and shortstop, Biggers hit .588 last week with 2 home runs and 7 RBIs in wins over the Longhorns and the fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. Both of his home runs can in Saturday’s doubleheader. On the year, he’s batting .368 with 11 RBIs in 19 starts. According to a press release from the university, Biggers has multiple hits in seven games this year, good enough for second on the team.

The hot hitting third baseman, Casey Martin, was named conference freshman of the week for the second time this season. Martin boasts the highest batting average (.393), home run total (7) and is tied for the most RBIs (22) on the Razorbacks. In last week’s victories, he finished .350 with 3 homers and 7 RBIs. According to the release, he currently claims a 13-game hitting streak that began on February 28 against Dayton.

Following the impressive three-game sweep of then No. 4 Kentucky, the new No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks will travel to North Carolina to take on the Charlotte 49ers in a two-game midweek series starting Tuesday, March 20. Game one is set for 6:05 pm (CST) on BeIN TV and the second game on Wednesday will be at 3:05 pm (CST) on Cox Sports Television.