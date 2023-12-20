The Arkansas Razorbacks had a glaring need for impact offensive linemen entering the offseason, and the Hogs have made quick work with three huge signees through the NCAA transfer portal.

It's safe to say that new offensive line coach Eric Mateos, who was hired on Dec. 3, has hit the ground running.

"The most important thing, I think, in the transfer portal for me was getting the right guys," Mateos said on Wednesday. "I want to avoid the FOMO. Hey we’ve got to fill all these spots right this second.

"I think the most important thing was that we got players that could play, guys that could contribute right away. Guys that were made up of the right things internally. Have the right makeup, mindset. Things that fit the program, fit the situation. And that was what we did."

Arkansas' most recent pickup in the trenches is Tennessee transfer Addison Nichols. As a redshirt freshman for the Volunteers, Nichols played a total of 116 snaps and he finished the 2023 season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 61.3 at the guard position.

"Very, very athletic," Pittman said of Nichols on Wednesday. "I just think he’s a very, very gifted athlete that is … I guess that’s the word. He’s an athlete. Really, really precise with his hands. I just really like him.

"And then we needed a center. But Addison Nichols, I worked out at Georgia and I offered him that day. Very, very, very talented. But we needed someone to snap the ball. Whether that be a guard-center, a center-guard, however you want to look at it, we needed someone to definitely snap the ball. He'll come in and we'll look at him at center to begin."

The 6-foot-5, 327-pound transfer also finished the 2023 season with a PFF pass block grade of 68.1 and a run block grade of 58.7.

"Center just starts everything," Mateos said. "It’s the tone-setter. Center is typically the best brain in the room. Center has got to be the first guy to run into a burning building. He’s got to be the guy that is willing to go first, willing to lead, have great volume. That sets the tone for the rest of the guys.

"I played the position so I’m very biased, but I think it’s just such a tone-setter for your offense. Center and the quarterback are the only two guys that touch the ball on every play."

Arguably the most impressive addition for the Razorbacks so far is San Jose State transfer Fernando Carmona Jr. A redshirt sophomore for the Spartans, Carmona played a total of 765 snaps and finished the 2023 season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 81.5 at the tackle position.

Carmona — a 6-foot-5, 325-pound transfer — also had a PFF pass block grade of 81.0 and a run block grade of 78.9.

"I think the athleticism jumps off," Mateos said. "I think when you can take athleticism plus a desire to hurt people, you’ve got a shot. He’s very strong. He’s only been playing football since his junior year of high school, so he’s only been playing the game for four years. His dad is a long-time head coach, offensive line coach. He’s got that toughness drilled into him. That’s just who the family is."

The first transfer portal offensive lineman to commit to Arkansas was tackle Keyshawn Blackstock, who made his mind up on Nov. 20.

"We went in first trying to find tackles," Pittman said. "I mean, that was our biggest thing. We felt like we hit big-time on Blackstock early, maybe four weeks ago, whatever that was."

The Michigan State transfer only played 74 snaps in 2023, but was once a four-star prospect out of the JUCO ranks.

"Keyshawn (Blackstock) obviously already was in the mix here," Mateos said. "I tried to recruit him at Baylor and had no chance. So that was a good surprise when I got here."

While those three additions will go a long way in ensuring future success along the offensive line for the Razorbacks, Pittman isn't done adding more through the transfer portal.

"The next guy we want to go after is a guard who has the capabilities of snapping the football," Pittman said. "So, we're going to go there. We may go two more, but we're definitely going to go one more."