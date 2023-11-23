Advertisement

Head coach Eric Musselman was in a rush to get through his postgame press conference following a double-overtime 77-74 victory over the Stanford Cardinal on Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. After watching his team shoot a measly 30.3% from the field and 26.3% from three, Musselman couldn't help but applaud his group for getting the job done in other areas like offensive rebounding. The Razorbacks brought down 21 offensive rebounds, which was nine more than Stanford. "Offensively rebounding, we had some guys crashing," Musselman said. "We felt like they were going to play zone and that zone defense is really vulnerable to offensive rebounding. That was one of the things that we discussed as late as our team meal this afternoon. And I thought the effort on the offensive boards was not great, it was phenomenal. "Proud of how we played as far as toughness, grind it out. We're still discombobulated and trying to figure out who we are offensively and that's what happens with a changing roster like we have and that's why we've improved in the past." Houston guard Tramon Mark led all scorers with 25 points, Trevon Brazile added a career-high 17 rebounds, Chandler Lawson blocked five shots and much more. HawgBeat has a breakdown of stats, the starting five, notable performers, quotes from Musselman and more...

Box Score

Starting Five

#4 - G Davonte Davis - SR, 6'4", 185 lbs. It was the Devo Davis experience for sure, but there is not doubt that he helped the Hogs late in the game. "I thought Devo was great down the stretch," Musselman said. Davis scored 10 points on 3-14 shooting, but he hit two clutch free throws with six seconds left in regulation to tie it at 59-59 and send it to the first overtime period. Davis added six rebounds, three assists, one steal and five turnovers.

#12 - G Tramon Mark - JR, 6'6", 185 lbs. Mark has arguably been Arkansas' most consistent offensive player so far this season, and he led the way with 25 points on 6-15 shooting from the field Wednesday. Mark scored the last six points for Arkansas in a clutch double-overtime performance. "In the huddles, you can tell certain guys really want the ball and I felt like T-Mark was one of them," Musselman said. The Houston transfer hit 12 free throws, had one rebound, one assist and one steal in the contest. RELATED: Tramon Mark grinds out 25 points in 2OT win over Stanford

#24 - G Jeremiah Davenport - GRAD-SR, 6'6", 215 lbs. Davenport earned his second straight start, but he didn't do much in his 10 total minutes on the court. The Cincinnati transfer was 0-1 from the field with one turnover and a +/- of -7.

#2 - F Trevon Brazile - R-SO, 6'10", 220 lbs. Brazile recorded a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds. While he had a career day on the boards, his 2-13 mark from the field was a rough showing. "I thought T-Brazile was phenomenal, especially on the offensive glass and hit some key free throws as well," Musselman said. Of his 17 total rebounds, eight came on offense and he also added two assists and two steals. Brazile's 45:52 minutes of playing time are the most by an Arkansas player in a game since BJ Young played 47 minutes in a 2OT win vs. Auburn in 2013. "When the shots aren't falling, you know you got to do other things to stay in the game," Brazile said after the game. "Just like Coach ( Eric Musselman) said, he'll go to somebody else if I'm not producing, so I just try to stay on the glass and rebounds were coming to me. It was all good." RELATED: Trevon Brazile has career game against Stanford

#15 - F Makhi Mitchell - 5TH-YR SR, 6'10", 240 lbs. Mitchell earned the start for the Razorbacks, but he didn't do much with the opportunity. He played 17 total minutes and was a team-worst minus-10. Mitchell recorded six points, three rebounds, one steal and he added one turnover.

Other notable performers

#6 - G Layden Blocker - FR, 6'2", 175 lbs. With Ellis not having it and Davis struggling at times, Blocker needed to step up at the point. He played 16 minutes and had a team-best +/- of plus-11. "Layden Blocker, unbelievable," Musselman said. "You know what happens is, if we're lacking productivity in some spot, we've got to go to someone else. Blocker was absolutely phenomenal." Blocker scored four points on 2-5 shooting with two rebounds and three steals. "He was exceptional tonight," Mark said. "Just relentless on the defensive end. Picking up the ball, full court. I think we need stuff like that. We need stuff like that more often. "He's just a freshman, but guys were feeding off of him tonight, especially in the beginning of that second half. Well, the whole second half guys were feeding off of him tonight on the defensive end. He did his thing tonight." #0 - G Khalif Battle - GRAD-SR, 6'5", 185 lbs. Battle played 30 minutes and fouled out with 2:15 to play in the second overtime period. He wasn't his usual self offensively, as he shot 2-11 from the field with nine total points, four of which came at the free throw line. Battle added one rebound and one steal.

#3 - G El Ellis - GRAD-SR, 6'3", 180 lbs. Ellis was an interesting case, as he checked in at the 14:52 mark in the first half, checked out at the 4:50 mark and never played again. He was 0-4 from the field shooting with one turnover and he had a +/- of minus-4.