Pregame HQ: Arkansas vs Kansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks and Jayhawks get set to take the field at 4:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Banks Liberty Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout bowl preparation with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. Kansas headquarters.

Check out all the articles, videos and podcasts from the week to prepare for the Hogs and the Jayhawks:

How to Watch/Listen

Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App

Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)

Articles:

A look back at the last time Arkansas and Kansas played

Razorbacks staying focused for Liberty Bowl despite lack of depth

How to watch Arkansas-Kansas, key players, more

Arkansas vs Kansas: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Behind Enemy Lines: Gaining Kansas insight with JayhawkSlant.com

Hogs down another defensive back for Liberty Bowl

Jefferson not ready to be done as a Razorback

Arkansas players to watch for in Liberty Bowl

Arkansas releases depth chart for Liberty Bowl game against Kansas

Roster thinning out for Hogs ahead of Liberty Bowl

Arkansas football 2023 roster tracker

Arkansas to face Kansas in Liberty Bowl

Press Conferences & Video:

WATCH: Pittman, Leipold preview Liberty Bowl matchup

WATCH: Arkansas accepts Liberty Bowl invitation, Sam Pittman discusses game

WATCH: Sam Pittman talks DC search, transfer portal drama, more

WATCH: Sam Pittman introduces new DC Travis Williams and TE coach Morgan Turner

{{ article.author_name }}