Pregame HQ: Arkansas vs Kansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks and Jayhawks get set to take the field at 4:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Banks Liberty Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout bowl preparation with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. Kansas headquarters.
Check out all the articles, videos and podcasts from the week to prepare for the Hogs and the Jayhawks:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
