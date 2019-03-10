Saturday was about as loaded with Arkansas sports as any day in recent memory. During roughly a 12-hour span and across several sports, the Razorbacks competed for national titles and the right to play for an SEC title, finished a regular season, played a first scrimmage and an SEC opener, and was part of a whacky game. If you missed any of the action, here’s a Sunday morning wrap up of the day…

Arkansas Women Capture 3rd National Title

With a third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay, Arkansas secured its third national championship in women’s track and field. The Razorbacks edged second-place finisher USC by 11 points, scoring in eight different events. Lexi Jacobus was the lone individual national champion, winning her second straight Indoor title with a clearance of 4.61 meters in the pole vault. It was an event dominated by Arkansas, as twin sister Tori Hoggard finished third and teammate Desiree Hoggard placed fourth. Payton Chadwick accounted for 12.5 points herself by finishing third in the 60-meter hurdles, fourth in the 200-meter dash and running the anchor leg on the 4x400-meter relay team that finished third. Other athletes to earn first-team All-America honors and collect points for the Razorbacks include Taylor Werner and Lauren Gregory (second and seventh in 3,000-meter run), Kiara Parker (eighth in 60-meter dash), Janeek Brown (fifth in 60-meter hurdles), Carina Viljoen (fifth in the mile) and the DMR team of Devin Clark, Morgan Burks-Magee, Alex Byrnes and Werner (fifth).

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Hogs Rally to Reach SEC Tourney Championship

Despite trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half and 11 points in the fourth quarter, Mike Neighbors’ squad found a way to knock off former head coach Gary Blair and No. 3 seed Texas A&M 58-51 in the SEC Tournament semifinals. As the No. 10 seed, the Razorbacks are the lowest seed ever to reach the finals. It is also the first trip to the championship game in school history. Arkansas is usually known for its offense, but used stout defense to spark its rally. Nine fourth-quarter turnovers helped the Razorbacks hold the Aggies scoreless for the final six and a half minutes of the game. During that span, Arkansas went on a 17-0 run to turn a double-digit deficit into a seven-point win. Chelsea Dungee led the team in scoring again with 17 points, passing Bettye Fiscus for second on the UA single-season scoring list. She needs just 12 points in Sunday’s championship to break the SEC Tournament scoring record and 30 points to break Shelly Wallace’s single-season school record. The Razorbacks will face top-seed Mississippi State and former assistant coach Vic Schaefer at 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. The winner of that game secures the SEC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but at 20-13, Arkansas might have a shot at receiving an at-large bid.

Nikki Chavanelle

First Spring Scrimmage in the Books

For the first time under head coach Chad Morris, Arkansas held a spring scrimmage inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The offense got off to a hot start with a Devwah Whaley run of 40-plus yards and Chase Hayden capped the opening drive with a 25-yard touchdown run on the next play. The defense settled in, though, with Gabe Richardson coming up with a sack for the first-team unit and then Eric Gregory dominating Chibueze Nwanna for a pair of sacks with the second team. After the scrimmage was closed off to the media, the defense recovered three fumbles to retain the championship belt awarded to the side of the ball that won the day of practice. However, had it not been for the turnovers, the offense might have won it for the first time because of its first-down efficiency. Click these links for more observations during the open portion of Saturday’s practice and for a more detailed story with quotes from both coordinators and a few players on how the scrimmage went.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Gafford Dominates in Final Regular-Season Game

In what could have been his final game inside Bud Walton Arena, Daniel Gafford gave Arkansas fans one more memory by dropping 29 points and coming down with a career-high 16 rebounds. At one point in the second half, he scored 10 straight points for the Razorbacks to help them put away Alabama 82-70 and end the regular season on a three-game winning streak. The highlight of the night came early in the second half when Gafford came up with a loose ball and took it coast to coast - with a cross over - before finishing with a finger roll, but he also threw down multiple alley-oop dunks. Isaiah Joe turned in an all-around performance for Arkansas, as well, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and a career-high six steals. With a pair of three-pointers, he moved past Malik Monk and into second place all-time for SEC freshmen with 106. With the win, the Razorbacks clinched the No. 9 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament and their sixth straight season finishing higher than their predicted finish in the preseason media poll. Arkansas will play No. 8 seed Florida at noon Thursday, with the winner facing top-seed LSU in the quarterfinals.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Transfer RB, In-State Recruit Commit to Arkansas

Arkansas hosted a plethora of 2020 and 2021 recruits on Saturday and the result was a pair of commitments. The first came from a surprise visitor in Arizona State transfer running back Trelon Smith, a former three-star prospect out of Cypress Ridge High in Houston. He will have to sit out this season because of NCAA transfer rules, but will be eligible and have two seasons to play beginning in 2020. That commitment came in the morning and nearly 12 hours later, Jonesboro three-star defensive end/linebacker Jashaud Stewart pulled the trigger and became the first in-state commitment for Arkansas’ 2020 class. For more tidbits and reaction from Arkansas’ elite prospect day from HawgBeat recruiting expert Nikki Chavanelle, click here.

5H Photography

Diamond Hogs Lose Weird, Windy Game to Even Series

Louisiana Tech scored half of its runs on a pair of three-run home runs in a 12-7 victory that evened its series with Arkansas. With a wind advisory in Fayetteville, Baum-Walker Stadium experienced steady 30-40 mile per hour winds blowing out to left field. That turned fly balls into home runs and home runs into Ruthian blasts. It also made lazy fly balls adventurous in the outfield, as Dominic Fletcher experienced on more than one occasion. The Bulldogs actually scored their first run when the SEC All-Defensive Team center fielder misplayed a ball that fell for a double. Later in the game, he had to catch a fly ball while running into the centerfield wall and Louisiana Tech managed to score two runs on the sacrifice fly. The wind also made the ball do things some have never seen at a baseball game. In the middle innings, Trevor Ezell hit a foul ball that was destined to clear the box seats down the first base line and leave the park. However, it seemingly hit a wall and dropped straight down in foul ground. The Bulldogs didn’t bother to move, though, because it appeared to be heading well out of play, so no one caught it. More weirdness came in the form of a Casey Martin inside-the-park home run on which Louisiana Tech tried to signal for a ground-rule double with the ball at the base of the outfield wall. Finally, in the ninth inning, freshman pitcher Jacob Burton was ejected after hitting a batter in the head with a pitch following a home run. Both coaches said there was no way he was intentionally trying to beam the player, but the home plate umpire immediately tossed him. The rubber match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday and will be streamed on SEC Network-plus, meaning it can be watched on ESPN3.com or the WatchESPN app.

Softball Pulls Away Late in SEC Opener

Bad weather pushed Arkansas’ SEC softball opener back four hours and it took even longer for its bats to warm up. The eventually did, though, as the Razorbacks scored nine runs in the final three innings to beat Ole Miss 10-4 in Oxford. Arkansas actually trailed 4-1 through four innings, but Danielle Gibson cut the deficit to one with a two-run home run in the fifth and then Linnie Malkin tied it up with an RBI single in the sixth. Malkin’s pinch hit started a five-run inning for the Razorbacks, who got a couple of bases-loaded walks and benefitted from an error. In the circle, sophomore Mary Haff struggled with her command and recorded just one out before being relieved by Autumn Storms with the bases loaded in the first inning. The junior put out the fire and - aside from a four-run third inning - was excellent over the final 6 2/3 innings, improving to 8-0 on the season. The Razorbacks will try to clinch the series with a win in Game 2 at 5 p.m. Sunday. It will be streamed on SEC Network-plus, meaning it can be watched on ESPN3.com or the WatchESPN app.

Arkansas Men Earn 9 All-America Honors, Finish 13th

It wasn’t a national championship that fans became accustomed to under legendary head coach John McDonnell, but Arkansas still had a solid showing at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

The Razorbacks scored 16 points to finish tied for 13th, scoring in three different events. Their best performer was Gabe Moore, who scored a personal-record 5,975 points to finish runner-up in the heptathlon. Arkansas’ other points came in a pair of relays, with the 4x400-meter relay and DMR finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Hunter Woodhall, the first double amputee to earn a Division I scholarship, was a part of both relays. His time of 46.59 seconds was the fastest 400-meter leg in the distance medley relay competition.