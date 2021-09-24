Recruiting Notebook: Friday Night Spotlight, big games, Week 4 schedule

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.

Crook will be hoping for a better outcome than we saw in his team’s previous appearance against Mater Dei (Calif.), and none other than HawgBeat’s own Andrew Hutchinson will be in attendance for the game against 0-4 Midway.

This week will feature our first two-time spotlight player in Duncanville linebacker Jordan Crook . Crook flipped to the Hogs earlier this summer after a brief commitment to Oklahoma State.

This week wasn’t quite exciting as the last on the recruiting trail, but Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks will have a chance to make an impression within a key pipeline state this weekend in Texas.

“It’s a big state,” Pittman said. “The University of Texas can’t take ‘em all, A&M can’t take ‘em all, and then there’s a lot of kids down there. Certainly, we’re going to try to go in there and get the best as well.

“Us and a lot of people, everybody in our league. A lot of people. It’s a highly populated state, a lot of good players, and they’re important for us. To be honest with you, the Hogs are strong in Texas right now.”

As strong as the staff feels the Hogs are, there’s still work to be done within the state. Three games into the year, Pittman thinks it’s a good time for coaches to dive into the deep end of the recruiting pool.

“We’re going to have five of our coaches out on the road starting (Thursday) night,” Pittman said. “They’ll leave after practice (Thursday) and the coordinators will handle the walk-through on Friday, which is easy. They’ll be out to games, watching different kids play Friday night.

“I wasn’t comfortable going out, it was too early, letting our coaches go out during the Texas game or the Georgia Southern game. But we’ve got the routine down now. The kids understand, so I’m comfortable with letting the guys go out. We need to. I mean, recruiting’s your lifeblood, so we need to.”

War Memorial Stadium was alive Thursday for the start of conference play. Greenwood took on James Jointer Jr.’s Parkview Patriots in what would be a high-scoring affair.

Jointer was a massive part of that success, with Hawgs Illustrated's Dudley Dawson tabulating him at a whopping 270 yards on 31 carries (8.7) with five touchdowns in the Patriots' 48-28 upset win.

Here were some highlights from the Arkansas commit’s career day courtesy of Fearless Friday: