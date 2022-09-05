Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

Hogs Had High-Profile Targets in Attendance for Huge Season Opener Though the Razorbacks' 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati stole the show, it only narrowly eeked out Arkansas' loaded visitor list for the biggest victory of the weekend for the staff. With more than 20 key names and many other local prospects in attendance, the win over last year's No. 4 seed in the College football playoff may pay off in a bigger way than the inevitable jump in this week's AP Poll. In fact, one priority target in the class of 2024 had this to say about the Razorbacks following his visit. "(I) love coach Adams, (I) talk to him often and I think he’s doing a great job in the time he’s been there," said Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey. "(The) D-line made some major plays yesterday." Keep an eye on HawgBeat.com over the rest of the week for more from Lindsey and Arkansas' other commits and targets that were in town this weekend - as well as all the Razorback recruiting coverage your heart desires.

Five-Star NBA Legacy Spent the Weekend in Fayetteville The cohesion between head coaches at Arkansas has been brought up ad nauseam, and this weekend was yet another example of one sport helping another succeed. Despite more than 20 visiting Razorback football prospects, head basketball coach Eric Musselman had his attention set on five-star guard Jase Richardson.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XT08gUElHID8g8J+Ql+KdpO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvd3BzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jd3BzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvdW5vZmZpY2FsdmlzaXQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiN1bm9mZmljYWx2aXNpdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dLV09kd1lRcXYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93S1dP ZHdZUXF2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphc2UgUmljaGFyZHNvbiAoQEphc2VS aWNoNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYXNlUmljaDQv c3RhdHVzLzE1NjY1MDk3NjY4ODg5MDI2NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

The son of longtime NBA hooper Jason, Jase has made a name for himself early into his recruitment, holding ten offers from the likes of Arkansas, Cal, Florida and Michigan State. With one official visit to the Hill on the board, Musselman will certainly be looking to get Richardson back on campus to see his hoops Hogs in action in 2022-23.

HawgBeat Town Hall: Can Arkansas' 2024 class top '23? This week we brought back a fan-favorite segment over on The Trough, our subscribers-only message board, where I answered all the recruiting questions the HawgBeat readers had. Though the ability to have your questions answered is exclusive to our subscribers, which you can become now for just $99.95/year or $9.95 a month, I released a condensed version of the Town Hall over on the site, with two free Q&As for all to check out. If you're reading this, then you're in luck, because I'm going to release another free preview below. From This Week's Town Hall Thread -

Could it be better than the 2023 class? — Coward88

I think there's certainly some merit to the idea that you have to string together strong classes in order to reach the next level as a program, but that doesn't necessarily mean you have to top yourself in back-to-back cycles. What Arkansas is doing in 2023 is really remarkable given the brief stint of success we've seen over the past six seasons, and falling short of that doesn't immediately signal failure. I think this class has a higher upside should the staff be able to bring in miracle commitments from the likes of Colin Simmons or Ryan Wingo, but they can also be pretty darn good by winning the battles they're expected to win. The in-state group of Charleston Collins, TJ Lindsey, Braylen Russell and Walker White is the best I've seen in my time in Arkansas, and bringing those guys in provides a solid framework for a class, regardless of the overall ranking. So in short, do I think the chance is there for the 2024 class to exceed the '23? Yes, but I don't necessarily think the staff needs to do so in order to prove that their team is here to stay among the good-to-great group in college football.

Early Look at Arkansas’ TE Targets in 2024 With the 2023 offensive and defensive HawgBoards nearly wrapped up, it's about time to begin scouting Arkansas' early 2024 prospects - and this week we're taking a look at the tight end position. With looks at the latest news on each of the Razorbacks' 7 uncommitted-TE offers in the '24 class, a table detailing their name, Rivals profile, height/weight, interest level, trend, star rating and hometown, as well as my thoughts on each prospect's standing with Arkansas, this is the only early look at the position that you'll need. Find the whole 2024 Arkansas football recruiting HawgBoard - Tight Ends

The Recruiting Hawgs Podcast Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify. We had a packed show this week, as Mason and myself broke down the 2024 RIvalsRankings update, as well as previewing a LOADED group of visitors for Arkansas' matchup with Cincinnati and much more. Check out the full episode below, and keep your eyes peeled for an interview with 2023 Razorback CB commit Dallas Young in next week's episode!

Marquee-Matchup Recap

High school football season is back in full force, and the first three weekends have not disappointed. Heading don't miss a bit of the action with our brand new Preps Preview, a schedule including stream links, start times, locations and more for every Arkansas Razorback football commit + a breakdown of our game of the week. This week, I headed out to Shiloh Christian for what was billed as a marquee-matchup between Razorback QB target Walker White and his Little Rock Christian Warriors and DI-bound Saints quarterback Eli Wisdom. Though the game ended in spectacular 49-14 blowout fashion, the Saints kept it close enough for White to play the entire game, and he took full advantage of it. HawgBeat has you covered with every highlight-play from the four-star Razorback legacy's six-touchdown game in the video below, as well as an eight-minute interview where White updates his recruitment and discusses his expectations for the 2022 season.

New Offers