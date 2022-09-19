Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

Nation's Top QB Keeps Hogs' Hopes Alive with Top 10 Appearance The Razorbacks received a bit of good news Sunday afternoon as the country's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2024 included Arkansas in his top 10 schools list. Joining Alabama, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC, the Razorbacks will have an opportunity to continue their push for the Willis (Texas) signal-caller. Though a longshot, two visits to the Hill and Arkansas' early-interest in him as a two-sport athlete (baseball and football) have the Hogs with an outside chance of remaining players in this one.

Spotlight Performers With so much going on among the Friday night lights, it can be easy to miss quality performances. In this section of the Roundup, I want to take a second to acknowledge some of the best performances from Arkansas commits/targets of the week. On the offensive side of the ball is 2023 running back commit Isaiah Augustave. Augustave toted the ball 17 times for a whopping 184 yards en route to a 38-14 victory for his Naples Golden Eagles. As impressive as those stats may seem at first glance, they become even more so when you realize he split carries with four-star Iowa commit Kendrick Raphael, creating one of the more dangerous backfields in the nation as they exploded for a combined 473 yards. Matching his rushing total through three games, Augustave showcased once again why many believed his 5.6-three-star rating should have seen an increase in the latest RivalsRankings update.

Defensively two future Razorback defensive ends will be sharing the honor, as both Kaleb James (Mansfield) and Quincy Rhodes dominated in wins over the weekend. The pair of high-three-stars put on a show in their respective games, with James racking up five tackles, three of which were for a loss and two sacks as his Tigers downed Legacy 37-16.

Rhodes also played a massive role in his Charging Wildcats picking up their first win of the season in a 2OT thriller vs. Little Rock Parkview. A batted ball in the closing seconds proved crucial in keeping his team's chances alive, and his presence throughout the game makes this a no-brainer.

HawgBeat Town Hall: Are Arkansas' targets starting to separate themselves? This week we brought back a fan-favorite segment over on The Trough, our subscribers-only message board, where I answered all the recruiting questions the HawgBeat readers had. Though the ability to have your questions answered is exclusive to our subscribers, which you can become now for just $99.95/year or $9.95 a month, I released a condensed version of the Town Hall over on the site, with a free Q&A for all to check out. If you're reading this, then you're in luck, because I'm going to release another free preview below. From This Week's Town Hall Thread -

Where do the Hogs stand with Walker White? I know he is only a Junior, but any word on who the top contenders are? — 501Hog

I'm hearing that the staff is interested in him as the priority QB target in the class, and I've gathered that that interest is mutual. The stream of visits to Ole Miss are certainly worrisome, but family ties and proximity to the Hogs make it hard for me to pick against them at this point. Look for a commitment date in March/April, and expect Arkansas to continue its push until then.

Early Look at Arkansas’ OT Targets in 2024 With the 2023 offensive and defensive HawgBoards nearly wrapped up, it's about time to begin scouting Arkansas' early 2024 prospects - and this week we're taking a look at the wide receiver position. With looks at the latest news on each of the Razorbacks' uncommitted-OT offers in the '24 class, a table detailing their name, Rivals profile, height/weight, interest level, trend, star rating and hometown, as well as my thoughts on each prospect's standing with Arkansas, this is the only early look at the position that you'll need. Find the whole 2024 Arkansas football recruiting HawgBoard - Offensive Tackles

The Recruiting Hawgs Podcast Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

The Film Room

New Offers