As Arkansas puts a bow on its '23 class and the cycle draws to a close, it seems like the perfect time to jump into a position-by-position look at who the Razorbacks are targeting in 2024. Unlike the 2023 HawgBoard, which was split into offensive and defensive sections, the early look into the '24 class will be broken down into Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Offensive Tackle, Interior Offensive Line, Defensive Tackle, Defensive End, Linebacker, Cornerback, Safety and Athlete - with each section receiving a link as it is published. This offensive tackle HawgBoard will be updated throughout the cycle, but here's a look at who Arkansas is targeting early on.

The Latest

09/14/2022 - A recent visit from Fletcher Westphal has him shooting up the rankings as my first "Very High" interest prospect in the HawgBoard series. Though revisions may come to the other position groups, his glowing comments about the staff and Fayetteville as a whole made it impossible to leave him with the rest of the group. Though there hasn't been much news from the middle of the pack, an offer to Rick Reedy (Texas) four-star Max Anderson looms large as his sister is a graduate of the university. Also worth noting is a slide from Malvern (Ark.) three-star Vinny Winters. Winters, the only current in-state offer from Cody Kennedy, moves down a tier due to a lack of communication on the Razorbacks' part. Despite this, he remains a name to watch should he post an impressive 2022 season.

TIGHT END Recruit HT/ WT Interest ^/⌄ Rating High School Fletcher Westphal 6-8 330 Very High ⌃ Tuscarora (Va.) Daniel Calhoun 6-6 330 High - Centennial (Ga.) Jac'Qawn McRoy 6-8 350 High - Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) Barry Walker 6-6 310 Moderate - Crisp County (Ga.) Max

Anderson 6-4 262 Moderate - Rick Reedy (Texas) Vinny Winters 6-4 305 Low ⌄ Malvern (Ark.) Malachi Toliver 6-6 295 Low - Cartersville (Ga.) Ronan O'Connell 6-5 270 Low - Fred J. Page (Tenn.) Ashton Funk 6-6 275 Low - Tompkins (Texas)

Need to Know

Tuscarora (Va.) OT Fletcher Westphal has emerged as the Razorbacks' most prominent target at the position after a pair of visits - including last Arkansas' game vs. South Carolina. The Rivals250 four-star has spoken glowingly about the staff, and despite an offer sheet that includes the likes of Clemson and Georgia, I have Arkansas as the current leader in his recruitment. Next on the board is the nation's No. 42 overall prospect in Daniel Calhoun. Calhoun has remained a top priority for Sam Pittman's staff since adding his offer over a year ago in February of 2021. Though the competition is stiff, Pittman's Georgia ties and reputation with offensive linemen may just be enough to land the program-changing OT. Also noting Pittman's longtime status as an OL coach earlier this summer was Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) OT Jac'Qawn McRoy. With McRoy telling Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sean Williams after his Arkansas visit earlier this summer that he "likes that Coach Pitt was formerly an offensive line coach, so we had a connection as soon as I walked in the door," it's hard to count the Hogs out for the 6-foot-8, 350-pound tackle. In the next tier of interest, I have the four-star pair of Max Anderson and Barry Walker. Walker's consistent communication with Arkansas and ties to Georgia make him an interesting contender, despite the lack of a visit to this point. Anderson, though his offer came just this week, has a much closer connection to Fayetteville. His sister is a UA grad, but it remains to be seen if that'll be enough for the Rivals250 prospect to call the Hogs. Lastly, I want to take a look at Malachi Toliver and in-state offer Vinny Winters. Recent interviews with the pair revealed significant interest in the Razorbacks as a potential landing spot, but a lack of communication from the Hogs has me apprehensive to move them into the higher tiers. Strong seasons from Toliver and Winters, or visits from Ronan O'Connell or Ashton Funk could easily shift the low tier up a notch, but at this time I think Arkansas is prioritizing the first five prospects I named.

Previously on the HawgBoard