As Arkansas puts a bow on its '23 class and the cycle draws to a close, it seems like the perfect time to jump into a position-by-position look at who the Razorbacks are targeting in 2024. Unlike the 2023 HawgBoard, which was split into offensive and defensive sections, the early look into the '24 class will be broken down into Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Offensive Tackle, Interior Offensive Line, Defensive Tackle, Defensive End, Linebacker, Cornerback, Safety and Athlete - with each section receiving a link as it is published. This wide receiver HawgBoard will be updated throughout the cycle, but here's a look at who Arkansas is targeting early on.

The Latest

09/08/2022 - After landing commitments from the duo of Davion Dozier and Micah Tease, Kenny Guiton has strung together incredibly strong classes from the wide receiver perspective, and he's got a chance to do it again with some major talent in the '24 class. An upcoming visit confirmation from Lovejoy (Texas) wideout Parker Livingstone has him rising up the board into "high" interest, but it wasn't enough to put him over Razorback legacy and the No. 7 player in the country in Ryan Wingo.

WIDE RECEIVER Recruit HT/ WT Interest ^/⌄ Rating High School Ryan Wingo 6-2 195 High - St. Louis University (Mo.) Parker Livingstone 6-3 185 High ⌃ Lovejoy (Texas) Markeis Barrett 6-1 170 Moderate - Webb School of Knoxville (Tenn.) Brandon Heyward 5-11 175 Moderate - Oak Ridge (Tenn.) Jalewis Solomon 6-1 190 Moderate - Schley County (Ga.) Jeremiah Mcclellan 6-1 186 Moderate - Christian Brother College High (Mo.) Dae'vonn Hall 6-2 183 Moderate - West (Neb.) Brandon Winton 6-2 175 Moderate - IMG Academy (Fla.) Freddie Dubose Jr. 6-1 180 Low - Smithson Valley (Texas) Jabari Murphy 6-2 210 Low - Elmore County (Ala.) Mekhai White 6-3 182 Low - King George (Va.) Bredell Richardson 6-1 180 Low - Carrollwood Day (Fla.) Mario Craver 5-10 160 Low - Clay (Ala.) Terence Marshall 6-1 170 Low - Navarre (Fla.) Andre Thompson 5-8 152 Low - Episcopal (Texas)

Need to Know

Arkansas' highest-priority target in the 2024 group comes in under a name Razorback fans should already be familiar with. Ryan Wingo, brother of former Arkansas running back Ronnie, is a clear-cut top ten player in his cycle, and would undoubtedly be the gem of most school's classes in the nation. After Wingo posted 638 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 32 catches as a sophomore, his family ties to Arkansas and Missouri (Raymond, brother) may not be enough to defend the Battle Line teams from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Nonetheless, two trips to Arkansas in the last year have the Razorbacks far enough into the mix for him to stand firm as the top target on this board. Next in line is high-three-star wideout Parker Livingstone. Hailing from Lovejoy (Texas) High School, Livingstone has emerged as a priority for receivers coach Kenny Guiton, and the feeling has been reciprocated. Six trips to Fayetteville just don't seem to have been enough as Livingstone recently told HawgBeat that he'd be in town for the Razorbacks' matchup with Alabama on Oct. 1 as well. With brothers competing athletically for both Texas Tech (baseball) and Arkansas (waterski), the Razorbacks and Red Raiders appear to be early frontrunners, but recent offers from Georgia and Texas figure to make this race far from an easy one. Beyond the two lead candidates, it's also worth noting that the trio of Markeis Barrett, Brandon Heyward and Brandon Winton belong to Elite3, a Tennessee-based organization which 2022 Razorback signees Anthony Brown and Jaylen Lewis belong to. Though Winton transferred to IMG Academy this offseason, he and the other two remain viable options for Guiton as he looks to continue his strong recruitment of wideouts.

Previously on the HawgBoard