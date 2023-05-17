SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET Are you… ~ Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream? ~ Looking for a side hustle while working your current job? ~ Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy? Andy can help!!! Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more…. His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Louisiana Tech defensive tackle transfer Keivie Rose commits to Arkansas

Arkansas already has one transfer commitment at defensive tackle in Maryland's Tank Booker Jr., but the Hogs added to the position group with the addition of Louisiana Tech transfer Keivie Rose. Rose, who entered the portal on April 24 and reported an offer from the Hogs two days later on April 26, was on an official visit Wednesday and Thursday before making his pledge public on Saturday.

A 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive tackle, Rose started all 12 games as a redshirt junior in 2022 for Louisiana Tech and earned First Team All-Conference USA honors after racking up 24 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. During his official visit, Rose said the reason he chose the Hogs was because Arkansas checked a lot of boxes for him. "They fit in all the categories that I named and even more," Rose said. "There's a couple of them (categories) I've been sorting through my process." In his four years with the Bulldogs, Rose totaled 54 tackles, four sacks, 32 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

Arkansas lands commitment from Louisville tight end transfer

After landing North Texas transfer Var'Keyes Gumms, the Hogs still looked to fill another scholarship spot at tight end. The Razorbacks added another experienced tight end in Louisville transfer Francis Sherman on Friday. Sherman, who had spent three seasons with Louisville, entered the transfer portal on May 1. He took an official visit to Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday of last week and made his decision public on Twitter.

The Bay Village, Ohio, native started his college career as a walk-on at Louisville before being placed on scholarship. He appeared in 30 games for the Cardinals and recorded just four receptions in his career, for a total of 32 receiving yards and one touchdown. Where Sherman fits in the Razorback program is an experienced, blocking tight end. The tight ends on campus have shown they can catch passes, but working in the run blocking game is something Dan Enos is going to rely heavily upon in 2023, and he needed one more guy to be able to do that. Sherman is believed to have up to three years of eligibility remaining for the Razorbacks.

Western Kentucky transfer flips commitment from FIU to Arkansas

After posting the worst passing defense in college football a year ago, Arkansas has been looking to bolster the secondary. The Hogs got more good news on Saturday as Western Kentucky defensive back AJ Brathwaite Jr. committed to the Hogs. Brathwaite previously committed to Florida International — a team on Arkansas schedule next season — on May 8, but after taking an official visit over the weekend, the Hogs won out for Brathwaite's commitment.

Entering his sixth season of college football, Brathwaite was initially rated a 5.4 two-star recruit in the class of 2018, choosing Western Kentucky over Mississippi State, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic and others. The Miami, Florida, native actually played against Arkansas in 2019, when the Hilltoppers defeated Arkansas 45-19 to end then-head coach Chad Morris' time with the program. Brathwaite logged one tackle on the day. For his career, Brathwaite has tallied a total of 98 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and an interception.

JUCO DB Chris Rhodes commits Tuesday

Butler Community College transfer defensive back Chris Rhodes chose the Razorbacks on Tuesday. As a freshman at Butler Community College, Rhodes only played in four games. In his time, he recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception. While his lack of production could be seen as a possible concern, a review of Rhode’s film shows an athlete capable of transitioning to the Division I level. Standing at 6-foot, 185-pounds, the Independence, Missouri, native was not highly recruited out of high school. He held offers from South Dakota State and St. Thomas and originally signed with South Dakota State before ending up at Butler Community College. As a junior college transfer, Rhodes reported offers from programs like UT-Martin, Towson and Mississippi Valley State before being offered by the Razorbacks. He committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on.

Transfer kicker chooses Hogs

UT-Martin transfer kicker Tyler Larco committed to Arkansas on Monday. After losing kickoff specialist Jake Bates and punter Reid Bauer, Arkansas needed to bring in more special teams depth. As a redshirt sophomore in 2022, Larco was the team’s primary specialist for field goals, punts, kickoffs and point after attempts. He converted on 42-of-43 point after attempts and booted 48 punts for 2,094 yards to rank second in the OVC and eighth in FCS with 43.6 yards per punt.

Tulsa offensive line transfer Jaden Muskrat chooses Auburn over Arkansas

After taking official visits to both Arkansas and Auburn, Tulsa offensive lineman transfer Jaden Muskrat chose the Tigers. Muskrat — 6-foot-3, 303 pounds — played at right tackle for the Golden Hurricane and logged 848 snaps in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. He posted a PFF grade of 61.2, with a 61.8 grade in pass blocking and a 61.3 grade in run blocking. Coming out of high school, Muskrat was a 5.3 two-star recruit in the class of 2020. He is a Choctaw, Oklahoma, native, but spent his senior year in Bentonville playing for Bentonville West. After missing out on Muskrat, Arkansas is potentially still looking for another offensive lineman to add to the room ahead of the 2023 season.

Hogs make top 9 for four-star cornerback

Arkansas made the cut for another four-star defensive back in the high school ranks, as Temple, Texas, native Selman Bridges included the Hogs in his top 9 on Thursday. Bridges was offered by the Razorbacks on Jan. 24 and has an official visit scheduled for June 16. He has taken one visit to Arkansas, which came on April 1. The other schools in Bridges' top list include Oregon, Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, USC, LSU, Oklahoma and TCU. Bridges is ranked the No. 124 player in the nation, No. 19 in the state of Texas and No. 15 cornerback in the country, according to Rivals.

In-state prospect blows up with offers, including one from Hogs

After releasing his junior season highlight film, a linebacker from Searcy has seen his recruitment skyrocket. Wyatt Simmons, who plays at Harding Academy, has reported offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma, Mississippi State and others since last week. Simmons is the son of Harding University head coach Paul Simmons. He has yet to receive a ranking from Rivals, but that could change soon given how much attention he is receiving from programs across the nation. Simmons is the 10th player in the state of Arkansas to receive an offer from the Razorbacks in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Arkansas target, commitment set official visit dates