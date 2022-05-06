Recruiting Roundup: Arkansas Lands Official Visits from Top Prospects

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Roundup

Hogs Crack Top Five for Top OT Target Last week we previewed Frisco-Wakeland (Texas) four-star Connor Stroh’s impending top five announcement, and as expected, Arkansas made the cut. Stroh, rated as Rivals’ No. 22 tackle in the 2023 class, has made three trips to Fayetteville thus far - most recently for the teams’ Spring Game. Landing the 6-foot-7, 345-pounder will be no easy task, however, as Auburn, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M will also be in contention for Stroh’s services. After adding his offer from the Aggies last month, Stroh’s status as an A&M legacy was discovered. With that in mind, it appears as though the Texas schools are the teams to beat, but the Razorbacks will get their shot to sway him on his official visit to Fayetteville June 10-12 - the third of his five planned trips. For more on why each school made his top five, plus insight into what’s next for the Rivals250 lineman, check out Four-Star OL, Major Arkansas Target Connor Stroh Breaks Down Top 5 Schools.

Hogs in the Mix for 2024’s No. 1 Linebacker Another name for Arkansas fans to keep an eye on as the ‘24 cycle continues is Lovejoy (Texas) linebacker Payton Pierce. Rivals lists Pierce as the nation’s top LB prospect, currently sitting just outside the top 50 overall. Off the heels of a visit for Arkansas’ Spring Game, Pierce told Rivals National Analyst Cole Patterson the Razorbacks are one of many programs in the mix early on. Along with one of his earliest offers, Pierce has taken an interest in Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas and Wisconsin. With visits already from a host of Rivals’ 100 best 2024 prospects, there’s no doubt that Pittman and Co. will keep the blitz strong as Pierce’s recruitment winds on.

Arkansas Looking to Continue Top-Level Tight End Recruiting After bringing in one of the most highly-regarded groupings in recent memory in 2023, tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is hoping to carry that enthusiasm into the ‘24 cycle. Loggains, who’s brought in two of the nation’s top 113 prospects - as well as another high-three-star in Jaden Hamm, was back to the grindstone to close April with Rivals250 prospect Tayvion Galloway. Galloway, out of Chillicothe (Ohio), is rated as the country’s seventh-best TE prospect in the class. After taking a midweek trip to Fayetteville, Galloway traveled home with another SEC offer in the holster. Click here to see more on what he experienced on his visit to Arkansas, some of the coaches’ main recruiting pitches and much more.

Hutch Gets the Scoop on Singleton from “Quarterback Whisperer” Malachi Singleton stole the show in last week’s roundup following his commitment to the Razorbacks as the team’s quarterback of the future. This week, our Andrew Hutchinson got maybe the best insight into the presumed future of Arkansas football we’ve seen to this point as he sat down with Singleton’s longtime personal quarterback coach Ron Veal. Veal, who has worked with some of Georgia’s all-time best high school prospects, has been in Singleton’s camp since the sixth grade. In this Q&A, he gives the lowdown on Singleton’s dual-threat ability, how he’ll fit into Kendal Briles’ offense, his personality and much more.

Locked In

Though outside of The Roundup’s usual domain, this new age of college football has made the transfer portal as important a recruiting method as the traditional high school route. One of the portal’s largest proprietors has been Sam Pittman, who has quite the track record with transfer additions. This week, he dipped back in to bolster a weak defensive tackle unit with Arkansas State transfer Terry Hampton. Hampton, who spent the last four years in Jonesboro, chose to stay home over offers from Illinois, Oregon State, Texas Tech, Houston, SMU, Utah State and Western Kentucky. For more on the newest Razorback commitment, plus what he’s bringing with him to Fayetteville, check out our full story here.

New Offers

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIFRvIFJlY2VpdmUgQW4gT2ZmZXIgRnJvbSBUaGUgVW5p dmVyc2l0eSBvZiBBcmthbnNhcyAhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX09kb20/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNo X09kb208L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWlrZV9T Y2hlcmVyMzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1pa2VfU2NoZXJlcjM4 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RlbWV0cmljRFdh cnJlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGVtZXRyaWNEV2FycmVuPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NXaWx0Zm9uZzI0Nz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU1dpbHRmb25nMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoYWRTaW1tb25zXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2hhZFNpbW1vbnNfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvc2hIZWxtaG9sZHQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEpvc2hIZWxtaG9sZHQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTW9oclJlY3J1aXRpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1v aHJSZWNydWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0FsbGVuVHJpZXU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFsbGVuVHJpZXU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzX0NsaW50 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNfQ2xpbnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXR0ZXJQcmVwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBS aXR0ZXJQcmVwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSVB0WnFoZU9I VCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lQdFpxaGVPSFQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VGlvbm5lIEdyYXkgKEB0aW9ubmVfZ3JheSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aW9ubmVfZ3JheS9zdGF0dXMvMTUyMjI3MTc1Mzc1MzU3 OTUyNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK