Recruiting Roundup: Arkansas Lands Official Visits from Top Prospects
The Roundup
Hogs Crack Top Five for Top OT Target
Last week we previewed Frisco-Wakeland (Texas) four-star Connor Stroh’s impending top five announcement, and as expected, Arkansas made the cut.
Stroh, rated as Rivals’ No. 22 tackle in the 2023 class, has made three trips to Fayetteville thus far - most recently for the teams’ Spring Game.
Landing the 6-foot-7, 345-pounder will be no easy task, however, as Auburn, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M will also be in contention for Stroh’s services.
After adding his offer from the Aggies last month, Stroh’s status as an A&M legacy was discovered. With that in mind, it appears as though the Texas schools are the teams to beat, but the Razorbacks will get their shot to sway him on his official visit to Fayetteville June 10-12 - the third of his five planned trips.
For more on why each school made his top five, plus insight into what’s next for the Rivals250 lineman, check out Four-Star OL, Major Arkansas Target Connor Stroh Breaks Down Top 5 Schools.
Hogs in the Mix for 2024’s No. 1 Linebacker
Another name for Arkansas fans to keep an eye on as the ‘24 cycle continues is Lovejoy (Texas) linebacker Payton Pierce.
Rivals lists Pierce as the nation’s top LB prospect, currently sitting just outside the top 50 overall.
Off the heels of a visit for Arkansas’ Spring Game, Pierce told Rivals National Analyst Cole Patterson the Razorbacks are one of many programs in the mix early on. Along with one of his earliest offers, Pierce has taken an interest in Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas and Wisconsin.
With visits already from a host of Rivals’ 100 best 2024 prospects, there’s no doubt that Pittman and Co. will keep the blitz strong as Pierce’s recruitment winds on.
Arkansas Looking to Continue Top-Level Tight End Recruiting
After bringing in one of the most highly-regarded groupings in recent memory in 2023, tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is hoping to carry that enthusiasm into the ‘24 cycle.
Loggains, who’s brought in two of the nation’s top 113 prospects - as well as another high-three-star in Jaden Hamm, was back to the grindstone to close April with Rivals250 prospect Tayvion Galloway.
Galloway, out of Chillicothe (Ohio), is rated as the country’s seventh-best TE prospect in the class. After taking a midweek trip to Fayetteville, Galloway traveled home with another SEC offer in the holster.
Click here to see more on what he experienced on his visit to Arkansas, some of the coaches’ main recruiting pitches and much more.
Hutch Gets the Scoop on Singleton from “Quarterback Whisperer”
Malachi Singleton stole the show in last week’s roundup following his commitment to the Razorbacks as the team’s quarterback of the future.
This week, our Andrew Hutchinson got maybe the best insight into the presumed future of Arkansas football we’ve seen to this point as he sat down with Singleton’s longtime personal quarterback coach Ron Veal.
Veal, who has worked with some of Georgia’s all-time best high school prospects, has been in Singleton’s camp since the sixth grade. In this Q&A, he gives the lowdown on Singleton’s dual-threat ability, how he’ll fit into Kendal Briles’ offense, his personality and much more.
Locked In
Though outside of The Roundup’s usual domain, this new age of college football has made the transfer portal as important a recruiting method as the traditional high school route.
One of the portal’s largest proprietors has been Sam Pittman, who has quite the track record with transfer additions. This week, he dipped back in to bolster a weak defensive tackle unit with Arkansas State transfer Terry Hampton.
Hampton, who spent the last four years in Jonesboro, chose to stay home over offers from Illinois, Oregon State, Texas Tech, Houston, SMU, Utah State and Western Kentucky.
For more on the newest Razorback commitment, plus what he’s bringing with him to Fayetteville, check out our full story here.