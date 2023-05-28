Recruiting Roundup: Four-star running back, JUCO OL commit to Arkansas
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET
Are you…
~ Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
~ Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
~ Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Andy Luedecke
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar
Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Roundup
Arkansas lands four-star running back Jadan Baugh
Arkansas picked up a physical running back out of Georgia on May 19 as four-star athlete Jadan Baugh committed to the Razorbacks.
Baugh, ranked the No. 27 athlete in the nation according to Rivals, made the announcement during his spring football game and later posted to his Twitter account.
Baugh chose the Hogs over the likes of Louisville, Georgia, Florida and others. He was recruited by running backs coach Jimmy Smith, which makes sense given the position he’ll play at Arkansas, as well as Smith’s reputation in the state of Georgia.
While he'll line up in the backfield for the Hogs, Baugh was recruited by other SEC schools to play linebacker. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 197 pounds, Baugh is a tough, strong running back whose film looks similar to that of current Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders.
Baugh's commitment pushes Arkansas' number of commitments to 10 and the 2024 class now ranks No. 12 in the nation.
JUCO offensive lineman commits to Arkansas
Barring last-minute material changes, the roster ahead of the 2023 season looks to be almost solidified. The Hogs picked up a last-minute addition from highly-recruited offensive lineman Amaury Wiggins from the junior college ranks.
Wiggins took a short, low-profile visit to Arkansas before announcing a top five of Illinois, Texas A&M, LSU and Penn State in addition to Arkansas.
The Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College interior lineman made the announcement on his Twitter account.
Wiggins — 6-foot-3, 310 pounds — was offered by Sam Pittman's staff on May 9 and will fill a position of need on the offensive line. Arkansas returns just two starters from the 2022 season, as Luke Jones ran out of eligibility and Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner are headed to the NFL.
Wiggins, along with many other Arkansas newcomers, will arrive on campus within the next week ahead the start of fall camp in August.
Three-star defensive lineman from Mississippi visits Arkansas
Arkansas has made a concerted effort recruiting the state of Mississippi, and it continued to build the pipeline as it hosted three-star defensive lineman Alex Foster on Tuesday.
Foster, a native of Greenville, Mississippi, has the versatility to play both on the edge and inside along the defensive line. He told HawgBeat following his visit the allure of playing in the SEC is intriguing to him.
“With me, I’d rather play against the best competition,” Foster said. “To be the best, you have to play the best. I could go anywhere, you know, but I’d rather just play in the SEC.”
Foster has picked up offers from both in-state schools Mississippi State and Ole Miss, as well as Kentucky, Penn State, Texas A&M and others.
Click here to see what Foster told HawgBeat following his visit.
Arkansas to host three-star wide receiver on official visit
Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton is hard on the recruiting trail trying to find more receivers in the class of 2024, with three-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman announcing he is taking an official visit to Arkansas.
The Missouri City, Texas, native says he will be on his official visit the weekend of June 23.
Bethel-Roman is ranked the No. 89 wide receiver in the class of 2024 and he holds offers from Oregon, Texas Tech, TCU, Arizona State and others in addition to the Razorbacks. Sam Pittman's staff offered him on April 27.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound receiver has also scheduled an official visit to Texas Tech, where he has visited multiple times.
Arkansas makes top eight for three-star wide receiver, official visit set
Arkansas has one wide receiver on board in the class of 2024, and it is looking to add more pass-catchers to the class by hosting four-star wide receiver Mekhai White on an official visit, who included the Razorbacks in his Top 8.
The King George, Virginia, native included Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland in addition to the Hogs.
White will take his official visit the weekend of June 16. He also has visits planned to Virginia Tech on June 23 and Maryland on June 9.
As a junior, White reported on his Hudl film he recorded 1,019 yards on 37 receptions, and found the end zone 18 times.
Teammate of Arkansas defensive back commit includes Hogs in top 6
Aledo, Texas, is chock full of Division I-level talent, and the Hogs already have one defensive back committed in four-star Jaden Allen.
Allen's teammate, Chris Johnson, is a newly-rated three-star cornerback and included the Hogs in his Top 6.
Joining the Razorbacks is SMU, Oregon, Utah, Louisville and Arizona State.
Johnson has already taken a pair of visits to Fayetteville, and will join his teammate Allen on an official visit the weekend of June 16.
Johnson is the son of former NFL defensive back Chris Johnson, who played at Louisville before being drafted by the Packers in 2003. He played in the NFL for nine seasons, appearing with the Packers, Raiders, Rams and Chiefs before finishing his career with the Ravens.