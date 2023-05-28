SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET Are you… ~ Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream? ~ Looking for a side hustle while working your current job? ~ Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy? Andy can help!!! Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more…. His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Arkansas lands four-star running back Jadan Baugh

Arkansas picked up a physical running back out of Georgia on May 19 as four-star athlete Jadan Baugh committed to the Razorbacks. Baugh, ranked the No. 27 athlete in the nation according to Rivals, made the announcement during his spring football game and later posted to his Twitter account.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2Vk8J+YjiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpvcmJhY2tG QjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lsNnFPd0ZlaEsiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JbDZxT3dGZWhLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IDF2aWJlcy5q YXkgKEAxdmliZXNqYXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v MXZpYmVzamF5L3N0YXR1cy8xNjU5ODk2NjUzMDQwNDU5Nzc2P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Baugh chose the Hogs over the likes of Louisville, Georgia, Florida and others. He was recruited by running backs coach Jimmy Smith, which makes sense given the position he’ll play at Arkansas, as well as Smith’s reputation in the state of Georgia. While he'll line up in the backfield for the Hogs, Baugh was recruited by other SEC schools to play linebacker. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 197 pounds, Baugh is a tough, strong running back whose film looks similar to that of current Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders. Baugh's commitment pushes Arkansas' number of commitments to 10 and the 2024 class now ranks No. 12 in the nation.

JUCO offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Barring last-minute material changes, the roster ahead of the 2023 season looks to be almost solidified. The Hogs picked up a last-minute addition from highly-recruited offensive lineman Amaury Wiggins from the junior college ranks. Wiggins took a short, low-profile visit to Arkansas before announcing a top five of Illinois, Texas A&M, LSU and Penn State in addition to Arkansas. The Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College interior lineman made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib21lISHwn5CXIPCflLTimqrvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2NvbW1pdGVkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jY29tbWl0ZWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hPYXRlc09MP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaE9hdGVzT0w8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hTYW1QaXR0bWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaFNhbVBpdHRtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ29hY2hDS2VubmVkeT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hD S2VubmVkeTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SeWFu X1ZhbmRlcnZvcnQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJ5YW5fVmFuZGVy dm9ydDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NSNkI0Z1UwOFUiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zUjZCNGdVMDhVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFtYXVy eSBXaWdnaW5zIChAYW1hdXJ5X3dpZ2dpbnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW1hdXJ5X3dpZ2dpbnMvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTk5NjQ5MTcw NzA0MDk3NDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIwLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Wiggins — 6-foot-3, 310 pounds — was offered by Sam Pittman's staff on May 9 and will fill a position of need on the offensive line. Arkansas returns just two starters from the 2022 season, as Luke Jones ran out of eligibility and Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner are headed to the NFL. Wiggins, along with many other Arkansas newcomers, will arrive on campus within the next week ahead the start of fall camp in August.

Three-star defensive lineman from Mississippi visits Arkansas

Arkansas has made a concerted effort recruiting the state of Mississippi, and it continued to build the pipeline as it hosted three-star defensive lineman Alex Foster on Tuesday. Foster, a native of Greenville, Mississippi, has the versatility to play both on the edge and inside along the defensive line. He told HawgBeat following his visit the allure of playing in the SEC is intriguing to him. “With me, I’d rather play against the best competition,” Foster said. “To be the best, you have to play the best. I could go anywhere, you know, but I’d rather just play in the SEC.” Foster has picked up offers from both in-state schools Mississippi State and Ole Miss, as well as Kentucky, Penn State, Texas A&M and others. Click here to see what Foster told HawgBeat following his visit.

Arkansas to host three-star wide receiver on official visit

Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton is hard on the recruiting trail trying to find more receivers in the class of 2024, with three-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman announcing he is taking an official visit to Arkansas. The Missouri City, Texas, native says he will be on his official visit the weekend of June 23.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb2NrZWQgaW4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D b2FjaEd1aXRvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hHdWl0b248 L2E+IGFuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFj a0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQjwvYT4hIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8yeE5uaGlqVDVHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vMnhObmhpalQ1RzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBc2h0b24gQmV0aGVsLVJv bWFuIChAQmV0aGVsUm9tYW4xMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CZXRoZWxSb21hbjEzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjYyMjA3NzY4NzU2MTA5MzEz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Bethel-Roman is ranked the No. 89 wide receiver in the class of 2024 and he holds offers from Oregon, Texas Tech, TCU, Arizona State and others in addition to the Razorbacks. Sam Pittman's staff offered him on April 27. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound receiver has also scheduled an official visit to Texas Tech, where he has visited multiple times.

Arkansas makes top eight for three-star wide receiver, official visit set

Arkansas has one wide receiver on board in the class of 2024, and it is looking to add more pass-catchers to the class by hosting four-star wide receiver Mekhai White on an official visit, who included the Razorbacks in his Top 8. The King George, Virginia, native included Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland in addition to the Hogs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVyZSBpcyBob21lPyBMZXQgbWUga25vdyEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmlhbkRvaG4yNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEJyaWFuRG9objI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNGcmllZG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Uml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSmVyZW15T19Kb2huc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKZXJl bXlPX0pvaG5zb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VEFzY2Vuc2lvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVEFzY2Vuc2lvbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LaW5nR2VvcmdlZm94 ZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtpbmdHZW9yZ2Vmb3hlczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3haT0FiUUZpaG4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS94Wk9BYlFGaWhuPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1la2hhaSBXaGl0ZSAo QG1la2hhaV93aGl0ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9t ZWtoYWlfd2hpdGUvc3RhdHVzLzE2NjE0MjQ3MDQ3MTQ4MzM5NDY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

White will take his official visit the weekend of June 16. He also has visits planned to Virginia Tech on June 23 and Maryland on June 9. As a junior, White reported on his Hudl film he recorded 1,019 yards on 37 receptions, and found the end zone 18 times.

Teammate of Arkansas defensive back commit includes Hogs in top 6

Aledo, Texas, is chock full of Division I-level talent, and the Hogs already have one defensive back committed in four-star Jaden Allen. Allen's teammate, Chris Johnson, is a newly-rated three-star cornerback and included the Hogs in his Top 6. Joining the Razorbacks is SMU, Oregon, Utah, Louisville and Arizona State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Rv cDY/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUb3A2PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbnVZYWdUTjZSVyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL251WWFnVE42Ulc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg8J2QgvCdkKHwnZCr 8J2QovCdkKwg8J2QifCdkKjwnZCh8J2Qp/CdkKzwnZCo8J2QpyDihaEgKEBD aHIxc0pvaG5zb25ubikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D aHIxc0pvaG5zb25ubi9zdGF0dXMvMTY1OTk5MTg0NzQwMDI0MzIwMj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==