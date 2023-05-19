Jadan Baugh, a 2024 four-star athlete from Decatur, Georgia, made his commitment to the Hogs to his during his high school spring football game.

The stable of running backs for Arkansas has been stocked full the last few years, and one more running back announced his plans to join the Razorback program on Friday.

Listed as an athlete according to Rivals, Baugh was recruited to other programs to play linebacker, but he is expected to be part of a deep running back room at Arkansas.

Baugh chose the Hogs over the likes of Louisville, Georgia, Florida and others. He was recruited by running backs coach Jimmy Smith, which makes sense given the position he’ll play at Arkansas, as well as Smith’s reputation in the state of Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound athlete took a couple visits to Arkansas, most recently on April 3 for an unofficial visit. He was supposed to come to campus for the Red-White game, but had to reschedule.

The commitment pushes Arkansas’ total commitments to 10 for the 2024 class, and Baugh is the first commitment in the state of Georgia for the class.