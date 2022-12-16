Recruiting Roundup: Hogs pick up commitments, new coach
Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Roundup
Jacolby Criswell announces he will transfer to Arkansas
The Hogs got some good news on the transfer recruiting front on Saturday, as former North Carolina quarterback and Morrilton native Jacolby Criswell announced he will be returning to his home state to play for Arkansas.
Criswell was a 5.8 four-star quarterback coming out of high school in the 2019 class, and chose North Carolina over Arkansas. Sam Pittman tried to keep the signal-caller home with a late push, but couldn't make up for the mistakes former head coach Chad Morris made.
That didn't stop Pittman from working to get Criswell back home, though.
Criswell saw limited action at UNC the three years he spent there, but he was the backup behind a preseason Heisman contender in Sam Howell in 2020 and 2021, and narrowly lost the starting quarterback battle to legacy recruit Drake Maye.
In his three seasons with the Tar Heels, Criswell threw for 204 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Andrew Armstrong commits to Arkansas
After losing Jadon Haselwood (draft), Matt Landers (out of eligibility), Warren Thompson and Ketron Jackson (portal), the Hogs got the first piece of their reload in the form of Texas A&M-Commerce transfer Andrew Armstrong, who committed on Sunday night.
Armstrong was named an FCS sophomore All-American for his performance during the 2022 season. He recorded 1,020 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 62 receptions for the year. He is rated as a 5.8 four-star transfer prospect and the 54th overall transfer according to Rivals.
Dowell Loggains leaves Arkansas for South Carolina
Former Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains left the Arkansas program to join South Carolina as the offensive coordinator on Monday.
The Newport native joined the Arkansas program in 2021 after serving in an analyst role at Penn State. He was arguably the team's best recruiter, bringing in three highly-rated tight ends in the 2023 class.
Prior to his time in college football, Loggains spent 12 years in the NFL ranks, with jobs ranging from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. He walked on at Arkansas in 2000 and earned a scholarship as a quarterback and holder.
Loggains will reportedly make $1 million per year with the Gamecocks.
Arkansas fills coaching gap quickly
After losing Loggains on Monday, Pittman made quick work of finding his replacement by hiring former Stanford tight ends coach Morgan Turner on Wednesday.
Turner was with Stanford since 2010 and has coached current NFL tight ends Zach Ertz, Austin Hooper, Dalton Schultz and Colby Fleener. The most recent draft pick he produced was Colby Parkinson, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks
After being brought on by Arkansas, Turner made quick work seeing one of the Hogs' highest-rated recruits in Bixby, Oklahoma, product Luke Hasz. The Oklahoma 6A Tight End of the Year hosted Turner for an in-home visit on Thursday.
Turner is expected to meet with Jaden Hamm and Shamar Easter, the other tight ends in the 2023 class, soon.
Arkansas hires new strength and conditioning coach
Pittman fired former strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker the day after the Hogs lost their season finale against Missouri, and last week he announced the hire of Ben Sowders as Walker's replacement.
Sowders comes to Arkansas by way of Louisville, where he worked in the same role. Prior to his time there, he spent time with Pittman at Georgia, where he stayed until the team won the National Championship a year ago.
Sowders told the media this week it was his belief in Pittman that drew him to Arkansas.
"If it was somebody else, I probably wouldn't be sitting here before you," Sowders said. "I believe in Coach Pittman, not only as a coach but as a man. I know how he does things, he's genuine, he truly cares about the players. He cares about the staff, he cares about this program. It was a no-brainer when he gave me the opportunity to come, I knew I was coming."
Sowders said he will be cleaning house and hiring his own staff.
Click here for the full press conference with Sowders.
Arkansas hosts more wide receivers
The Arkansas coaching staff isn't done with wide receivers after adding Armstrong. In the same weekend they hosted him, they also hosted Iowa transfer Arland Bruce IV. The Kansas City-area native was impressed with the campus following his visit.
"I got to tour the facilities," Bruce said. "Great facilities obviously, SEC. And got to go onto the field. Got to meet the new strength coach. Just talking to Coach Pittman and possibly future teammates, it's just been awesome. Everybody has been showing me a lot of love. It's just been a great vibe here."
Bruce was a sophomore for the Hawkeyes this season, when he hauled in 19 passes for 187 receiving yards and one score. He also added 12 carries for 47 rushing yards and a touchdown.
As a true freshman in 2021, Bruce caught 25 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 65 yards and three scores.
The coaching staff also hosted a wide receiver with SEC experience in Chauncey Magwood, who entered the transfer portal after spending two seasons at Kentucky.
The Albany, Georgia, native already has a connection on the Arkansas team. He played high school football with tight end Tyrus Washington.
Magwood said he sees an opportunity at Arkansas following the departure of several wide receivers.
"They lost three of their starting receivers," Magwood said. "So you saw that opportunity. I had one of my guys here (Washington). Really what I saw going on they lost three wide receivers. They hit me up, the wide receiver coach (Kenny Guiton) hit me up. I feel like me and the wide receiver coach had a great connection."