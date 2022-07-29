Recruiting Roundup: Razorback basketball steals the show ahead of fall camp

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

Ties to a Pair of Current Razorbacks Give 2024 G Dink Pate Plenty to Think About A few weeks back, we wrote about the start of the contact period for the 2024 basketball class, and this week we got an even deeper look inside Arkansas' chances with Dallas, Texas (Pinkston) G Dink Pate. Pate, who is rated as a four-star and the No. 21-overall player in the '24 class, opened up to HawgBeat's Jackson Collier about an array of topics, including his reaction to the Arkansas offer, ties to freshmen Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh, what his recruitment looks like and so much more. “Now, when I got that (Arkansas) offer I was shocked,” Pate said. “The only other offer I’ve really been shocked about was Auburn, cause Jabari Smith just went pro. I mean when Arkansas called me - I did talk to Anthony Black after the offer. Once I got that Arkansas offer I was just like, ‘Psh, let’s go ahead and commit!’ For more on all of that, check out Jackson's interview with Pate here.

End-of-Summer Cookout Set to Have the Hill Buzzing with Recruits After a month of silence on the Hill, the Razorback staff is set to welcome roughly half of the 2023 class for their end-of-summer cookout Saturday. In what has become a staple of the Arkansas process, the Hogs will be providing commits, targets and their families with another opportunity to see what Fayetteville has to offer. Fortunately for you, HawgBeat has compiled a list of visitors that have confirmed they'll be in town this weekend, and you can find it right here - Visitor List: Who's going to be in town for Arkansas' end-of-summer cookout

Highly-Touted 2025 ATH Intrigued by Arkansas Linebacker Scheme The conclusion of the NCAA's summer dead period has brought with it visits to schools around the country, and highly-touted 2025 LB prospect Noah Mikhail made his rounds to Arkansas Tuesday. Mikhail, out of La Verne, Calif. (Bonita), added his Razorback offer in May, and his visit lived up to the expectations laid out for him. "Yes (it lived up to what he'd heard), the whole area and town was beautiful," Mikhail said. "One thing about the town that really stood out to me was that everything was about the Razorbacks or about football, which was cool to see. "It was a great experience and (an) all around a great place. The whole coaching staff was really authentic and personable. I really loved the vibe and feeling there and felt very comfortable." For more on what the 6-foot-3, 205-pound ATH had to say about his time in Fayetteville, his interest in the Razorbacks and much more, check out the full story here.

The Recruiting Hawgs Podcast Welcomes 2023 Hoops Commit Layden Blocker Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify. This week we caught up with 2023 Arkansas basketball commit Layden Blocker to discuss his dominant Peach Jam showing, his decision to play for Arkansas, what draws people to coach Eric Musselman and much more. In addition to that, HawgBeat basketball analyst Jackson Collier dove into what the rest of the '23 class could look like, as well as some names to keep an eye on early in the 2024 class.

Town Hall Headliner This week's HawgBeat Town Hall segment over on The Trough, our subscribers-only message board, featured HawgBeat's basketball analyst Jackson Collier in a basketball-only special. Though the ability to have your questions answered is exclusive to our subscribers, which you can become now for just $99.95/year or $9.95 a month, I released a condensed version of the Town Hall over on the site, with one free Q&A for all to check out. If you're reading this, then you're in luck, because I'm going to release another free preview below: Question from member @Jegreenwood: "How do we finish up this class (the actual HS kids, not the transfers). Do we go two "bigs" with Fall/Holland, or do we take all 3 (Diop, Holland and Fall?) I know Holland likes to play G but I can't imagine him being a ball handler at this level. Needs to find his niche, since he isn't overly powerful. Maybe a stretch 4 that can take people off the dribble/shoot from outside." I would imagine they land four in this class to finish it out, and although a lot of people think those final three spots are set, there are still other options and flexibility. And anything can change. I put in my FutureCast last week for Baye Fall to commit to Arkansas. I still think that will hold true, but I will always respect the material change. There's been some hinting at Assane Diop following Fall, although that's not guaranteed to be the case. The door is open for that at Arkansas, which is a plus if they end up deciding to play together in college, but it's not a guarantee at this moment. Outside of that, there is a lot of speculation that Arkansas is in a very good spot to land Ron Holland. If that does come to fruition, your three or four players would be Layden Blocker, Fall, Holland, and maybe Diop if he does enroll with Fall. Outside of that, if Diop doesn't come or if Holland goes somewhere else, the likely options are Chris Johnson and Wesley Yates right behind him, probably in that order. Additionally, Justin McBride is another name to watch after going off at Peach Jam. Zayden Highis still on the list, as well, but probably not as much of a priority. I would imagine the class fills with at least one big and one wing in addition to Blocker in the backcourt. Two bigs if Fall and Diop play together.

