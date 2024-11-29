Score Predictions: Arkansas at Missouri

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC) will finish the regular season Saturday against the No. 24 Missouri Tigers (8-3, 4-3 SEC) in the latest edition of the Battle Line Rivalry at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. It's been well-documented that the Razorbacks have never won a game in Columbia, as they sit with an 0-6 mark all-time against the Tigers there. With bowl eligibility already secured and 34-point loss to the Tigers last year fresh on the mind, the Hogs could generate momentum while also playing with a chip on their shoulder Saturday.

"We’re playing for a trophy," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "We’re playing Missouri. They’re a rivalry game for us. They beat hell out of us last year. That should motivate us. The problem is a lot of the kids that are on the team and playing weren’t on the team last year too. So you have to find different ways to motivate. That’s my job. Instead of just going well, it’s Missouri. It’s a rival."

Arkansas is a 3-point underdog to the Tigers, according to BetSaracen odds. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be streamed live on SEC Network:

Mason Choate - Publisher

With some expected winter weather, a Missouri team that has performed below expectations and an Arkansas team with really nothing to lose, this could end up being the perfect spot for a Razorback win. Realistically, how many Hog fans do you think are picking their team to win this game? Not a lot. It's been a one-sided rivalry for too long now, but it's going to take some extra effort from the Arkansas side to change that. We will see if they have it in them to play with enough passion, but I don't see it happening. If it does, let's hope the bowl destination becomes much more appealing. Missouri 19, Arkansas 17

Riley McFerran - Managing Editor

This Arkansas team hasn’t looked “good” in all phases of the game since the Mississippi State matchup, and we all know the Bulldogs weren’t much competition. For the Hogs to overcome what has been an awful losing streak in Columbia, Missouri, they NEED to play well offensively, defensively and on special teams to have a chance. Similar to the Texas A&M series, until Arkansas figures out how to beat the Tigers away from Fayetteville, I’m simply not picking them to do so. It’s close until the fourth quarter, but the Razorbacks lose in heartbreak fashion on a two-point conversion. Missouri 29, Arkansas 28

Daniel Fair - Staff Writer

The Razorbacks have had bad luck when they play in Columbia, but they need to buck that trend in this year’s edition of the Battle Line Rivalry. Manufactured rivalry or not, this is a trophy game and the Hogs have always struggled against the Tigers. Missouri is ranked headed into this matchup, but they’re very much a beatable team. It just depends on what kind of Arkansas team shows up to play. Will they fold as they’ve done multiple times this season? Or are they locked in and ready to prove this game actually means something to them? I correctly predicted the score last weekend so we’ll see if I can do it again. Arkansas wins in a close, low-scoring game. Arkansas 21, Missouri 17

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Missouri has outclassed Arkansas in this game for a decade now, and unfortunately for Razorback fans, there’s not much to indicate that changing this year. While this Missouri team might not be as talented as last year’s, and the game might be closer than recent matchups between the two programs, I don’t have a ton of confidence in this coaching staff to win a big game to close out the season. There’s not a ton of momentum or excitement within the program at all, and Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has clearly properly motivated his team for this game each year he’s been at Missouri. The only good news for Arkansas fans is that the game isn’t in Fayetteville, since for whatever reason Pittman teams seem to perform better on the road in conference play. Missouri 28, Arkansas 24

