Super Recruiting Roundup: Visit recaps, 2024 continues to heat up + more

Following his weekend visit to Arkansas, 2023 defensive tackle commit Stephen Johnson announced via his Twitter that he'd be graduating early in order to kickstart his Razorback career.

For more behind his reasoning and what's next for him, check out HawgBeat's full story here .

In what he called "110% a football decision," Johnson pushed through some classes this summer in order to become eligible to graduate in December. In addition to getting to campus and starting school early, Johnson hopes to get his body in SEC shape as soon as possible.

Visit Recaps

With more than a dozen key names on the Hill to close out July for Arkansas' end-of-summer cookout, there was more than enough Razorback recruiting info to go around.

With that said, HawgBeat was able to catch up with three big-time prospects following their trip to Fayetteville.

The first of which was four-star 2023 WR commit Micah Tease, who made his second trip in a month in order to get another look at his new home.

After a successful official visit to close out June, Tease was able to return for the first time since his Fourth of July commitment date, and with a new perspective.

"I saw fit, and I saw comfortability," Tease said. "And I saw (that they) didn't have to sell me on money or anything just to get me to come, I had a good relationship with the coaching staff. Everything just felt safe and felt at home."

Also committed and back with their future team was 2024's lone commitment, Rivals250 running back Braylen Russell.

Russell, who committed to the Hogs back in November of last year, has seen a spike in his recruitment despite his pledge to the Hogs, but he reassures fans that there's nothing to see there.

"I'm still firm with my decision," Russell said. "Just having some fun and being a kid while I can."

Lastly was Allen (Texas) TE Davon Mitchell, who has jumped out as one of 2025's most highly-sought after prospects.

Mitchell added his Arkansas offer earlier this summer, and has since picked up opportunities from Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and more. Despite the wealth of options he faces, Mitchell sees Arkansas as his top-dog heading into his Sophomore season.

"They're first on my list right now,” Mitchell said. "I want to be somewhere that I can have fun, be able to play, and I feel comfortable there. So far, Arkansas has made me feel comfortable there."

For more on each of these three priority visitors, check out their full stories below:

