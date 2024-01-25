FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn met with the media Thursday for the first time in 2024 ahead of his 22nd season leading the Razorbacks.

Ranked preseason No. 3 in the nation by D1Baseball, the Diamond Hogs are shaping up to once again be one of the top teams in the SEC and the country once again.

Star junior pitchers Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart are joined by Texas Tech transfer Mason Molina and a deep bullpen as part of a highly-anticipated pitching staff. Transfers Wehiwa Aloy, Ty Wilmsmeyer and Hudson White join returners such as Peyton Stovall and Kendall Diggs in an Arkansas lineup that has something to prove.

The first official intrasquad scrimmage of the preseason is set for Friday, but Van Horn provided plenty of updates on his team prior to seeing them live for the first time this calendar year. Here's HawgBeat's takeaways....