“It’s been long and stressful process. Everybody’s telling me the same thing, trying to get me to come to their school but Arkansas showed me the most love and the most hospitality.”

“It was a close race at first but then Arkansas just pulled away and pulled away,” Jackson said. “The coaching staff always talking to me, showing me how much they wanted me, made it an easy decision. They offered me way back at the beginning and that means a lot to me.

The Razorbacks defensive line added a seventh member on Friday afternoon as Legacy High School (Mansfield, TX) 3-star defensive tackle Enoch Jackson Jr. chose Arkansas over Clemson, Texas Tech and 19 other offers.

Jackson is now the 17th commit in the 2019 class and the sixth commit out of the state of Texas. The 6-foot, 280-pound lineman was on Chad Morris’s radar since his time at SMU and watching the Mustangs’ turn-around from 1-11 to 7-5 under Morris greatly impacted his decision.

“Watching them at SMU and watching them turn things around there pretty quick really makes me believe they can do the same thing at Arkansas. I love how Coach Morris uses the weapons he has and the way that he coaches. I think they’ll be a national championship contender soon.”

Another factor that won Jackson over was the SEC, the Arkansas culture and the massive fan base.

“I love the Razorback culture and the fans," Jackson said. "They are so active on social media and they’re everywhere. I feel like Arkansas’s culture is top-notch.”

The Texas native has been a standout for Legacy and, despite his 6-foot stature, he's a menace to offensive linemen. As a junior, Jackson racked up 17 tackles for loss, 53 total tackles and four sacks, according to MaxPreps.

“My biggest strength is penetration, getting in the back field, making plays and causing havoc," Jackson said. "I think teams have to use two linemen to contain me, so that’s what I’m bringing, the best defensive lineman in the nation. Before I get to Arkansas I want to work on just getting stronger, work on flipping my hips more, loosening up and being more versatile. The goal for my senior year is to win a state championship—that’s my only goal.”

The Razorbacks' 2019 class is already reaching historic heights with seven 4-star prospects committed and Jackson says it's only about to get better if he can help it.

“I think this class is really good already and we’re going to be even better once we get the last pieces in, one of the best classes in the nation I think.”

Jackson says he'll be recruiting his Legacy teammates 4-star safety Jalen Catalon and 3-star defensive end Taurean Carter to Arkansas, both high priorities for the Razorbacks.