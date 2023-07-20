HawgBeat's Top-20 countdown series previews 20 players who are expected to have the biggest impact for Arkansas football in 2023. The series will provide details on each player's measurables, their 2022 season, an outlook for 2023 and HawgBeat's take. Checking in at No. 15 is redshirt sophomore tight end Var’Keyes Gumms.

VAR'KEYES GUMMS

Position: Tight end Year: Redshirt sophomore Height, Weight: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds PFF Grade in 2022: 71.9 Snaps played in 2022: 497



2022 SUMMARY

In a 2022 season that saw Gumms play in all 14 games for the North Texas Mean Green, the redshirt freshman tight end was named Second Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic, Second-Team All-CUSA by Pro Football Focus and CUSA All-Freshman by the league’s coaches. As a receiving tight end, Gumms caught 34 receptions for 458 yards (15th nationally) and added five touchdowns through the air. His Pro Football Grade of 71.9 is the 17th best out of returning tight ends in college football and was seventh best on the offensive side of the ball at North Texas. Gumms received a run block grade of 53.0 and a receiving grade of 77.0. Against UTSA, Gumms caught three passes for a season-high 92 yards and a touchdown. His season-high in receptions came against Florida International, when the 6-foot-3 tight end made five catches for 42 yards alongside a touchdown.

2023 OUTLOOK

One thing that frustrated some Arkansas fans was the lack of tight-end usage under Kendal Briles. Trey Knox showed his potential but was never given enough opportunity to fully showcase his talent, resulting in his transfer to South Carolina. Under new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, expect that to change. Enos led the Razorback offense from 2015-2017 and his tight ends had great success. In 2015, Hunter Henry and Jeremy Sprinkle combined for 1128 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Jeremy Sprinkle was a major part of the 2016 offense, catching 33 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns. With Var’Keyes Gumms' primary skill being his receiving and run-after-the-catch ability, the tight-end transfer will have plenty of chances to catch passes from KJ Jefferson if he can make the transition to the SEC level.

HAWGBEAT'S VIEW

Going into 2023, Gumms will be looked upon to get the majority of playing time at the tight-end position and help open up the passing game for quarterback KJ Jefferson. While North Texas isn’t the SEC West, Gumms’ film shows playmaking ability that should play well for Arkansas. After going against a new and aggressive Razorback defense led by defensive coordinator Travis Williams over the offseason, Gumms has a good chance of being fully acclimated to SEC football come opening kickoff.

Arkansas Football Top 20 Countdown