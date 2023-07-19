HawgBeat's top-20 countdown series previews 20 players who are expected to have the biggest impact for Arkansas football in 2023. The series will provide details on each player's measurables, their 2022 season, an outlook for 2023 and HawgBeat's take. Checking in at No. 16 is redshirt freshman defensive back Jaheim Singletary.

JAHEIM SINGLETARY

Position: Defensive back Year: Redshirt freshman Height, Weight: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds PFF Grade in 2022: 56.3 Snaps played in 2022: 17



2022 SUMMARY

Coming out of Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida, Singletary was the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 cornerback according to Rivals. Once committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Singletary flipped his commitment and landed with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2022 season. The only defensive snaps Singletary participated in were in weeks two and three against Samford (seven snaps) and South Carolina (six snaps). Outside of that, the 6-foot-2 cornerback played four snaps on special teams coverage. With limited playing time, the former five-star used a redshirt to preserve his eligibility. He finished the 2022 season with a Pro Football Focus grade of 56.3, including a 55.7 coverage grade and a 60.4 run defense grade.

2023 OUTLOOK

After entering the transfer portal over the offseason, Singletary made the decision to take his talents to Fayetteville and his commitment was a bit of a surprise. In a press conference on March 7, Sam Pittman shared the news. “He was here on his OV this Sunday, Monday and left this morning.” Pittman said. “I can talk about him because he's signed his SEC agreement with us. We're excited about him. Big-time player out of Georgia.” Big time is right. In the Rivals era, Arkansas has never had a defensive back as highly ranked as Singletary was out of high school. That talent was desperately needed and exactly what the doctor ordered for the Arkansas secondary. In 2022, Arkansas was abysmal defensively. Out of 131 teams, Arkansas allowed the most passing yards, was No. 124 in total defense and No. 114 in team passing defensive efficiency. Under new defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, there is nowhere to go but up for the 2023 Razorback defense. A major part of that potential defensive improvement is Singletary, who will have his chance to start and immediately make an impact in the secondary.

HAWGBEAT’S VIEW

After adding impact secondary transfers Lorando Johnson, Al Walcott, Kee’yon Stewart and AJ Braithwaite Jr. to go alongside returning defensive backs Dwight McGlothern and Hudson Clark, Singletary will have to battle to see his name in the starting lineup come opening kickoff. With his talent and height combination, plus the added bonus of coming from a winning program in Georgia, Singletary has all the intangibles required to make his presence known. In 2023, don’t be surprised if Singletary starts as one of the five best defensive backs for the Hogs to help transform a bottom-tier SEC secondary into a top-half squad.

ARKANSAS FOOTBALL TOP 20 COUNTDOWN